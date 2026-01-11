Congress's Pramod Tiwari slammed the Centre for renaming MGNREGA, accusing the government of 'killing' Mahatma Gandhi ideologically. He compared the act to Godse's assassination and alleged the BJP has a 'Godse-like tendency'.

Congress Slams Centre for 'Killing Gandhi Ideologically'

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday slammed the Centre's move to rename and restructure the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), stating that the government had "once again 'killed' Gandhi" ideologically after introducing legislation to replace it.

Speaking at a program organised at the Congress Seva Dal camp during the Magh Mela, the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member said that it would have been fine even if they had renamed MGNREGA to Ram, but removing Gandhi's name was wrong. He challenged anyone to find the word "Ram" in the name.

Tiwari said that Godse ended Gandhi's life by shooting him three times, and the current government has once again "killed" Gandhi by amending the law. Pramod Tiwari alleged that the ruling BJP has a long-standing hatred for Mahatma Gandhi and a "Godse-like tendency". He argued that while Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi physically, the current government is killing him ideologically by removing his name from a landmark social security scheme.

Tiwari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action will hinder village development and called the removal of Gandhi's name from MNREGA a "very unfortunate incident." He further reiterated that the name of Gandhi, who fought for the country's independence, has been removed, underlining that the BJP's working style is exactly like that of the British. He said that the party followed the tradition of the British rulers' path of divide and rule by dividing people on the basis of religion, caste, language, and region. The British and the Bharatiya Janata Party also wanted to ensure that not everyone would receive equal rights, he said.

Government Defends New Legislation

The government passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act), which replaces the original MGNREGA. The government defended the new legislation, stating it increases the guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days and aligns rural development with the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision. The government also argued that the original MGNREGA had issues with corruption and not enough funds were allocated under previous regimes.

Tiwari Criticises Modi on Bangladesh Issue

Regarding the statements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Prayagraj, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the killing of minorities in Bangladesh is a failure of the Modi government, as they are unable to stop Bangladesh by raising a strong voice. He stated that when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, similar atrocities were happening, and she created Bangladesh within 14 days. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, go to Indira Gandhi's memorial and ask for strength from Indira Gandhi," the Congress leader said.

"These are all just tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party. When the investigation happens, the truth will come out," he added.

Allegations of Corruption at Magh Mela

When asked whether organising such events at the Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela was an attempt to consolidate their vote bank, Tiwari said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's days are numbered and their downfall has begun. "Whatever the BJP does now will only reduce its vote bank. If there was sanctity at the Mahakumbh, and people were receiving new life by bathing there, then there was also corruption. The extent of corruption at the Mahakumbh and at the Magh Mela is unprecedented," he said.