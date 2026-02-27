AAP leaders hailed the Rouse Avenue Court's acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Leaders called the verdict a vindication of truth and criticized the central government and CBI's handling of the case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday welcomed the Rouse Avenue Court's acquittal of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2022 Delhi Excise Policy case. Party leaders described the judgment as a vindication of truth and integrity, while criticising the central government's handling of the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP Vows Action Against 'False Cases'

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the court verdict vindicates honesty in the country, criticized the CBI as being under the government's influence, and called for strict action against officials who file false cases, vowing that his party would bring a law to punish such officers if elected. Hitting indirectly at the BJP, he said, "Who will remain honest in this country? Which officer will remain honest? And which leader will remain honest? Because you have made everyone corrupt. The one who is honest also went to jail. So today a big verdict has come, and I think because of this some 5-10% IAS officers will remain honest."

"See, CBI will first go to its father, Modi ji. Then whatever Modi ji says, CBI will go there. CBI has nothing of its own. CBI is a parrot. Whatever the master says, the parrot will do. If the master says that not here, go somewhere else, then they will go somewhere else. This is up to the master. Those IOs who send honest people to jail in false cases should be hanged at India Gate in front of everyone. And if our government is ever formed, we will bring such a law. Such people will be taught a lesson," he further said.

'Truth Cannot Be Defeated': Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the court verdict proves attempts by the central government and BJP to harass AAP leaders and undermine democracy failed, stressing that truth may be harassed but cannot be defeated. "The way Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia ji, and all the Aam Aadmi Party leaders were arrested by concocting fake excise scams, the way they were harassed, the way atrocities were committed against them... today the court's decision has made it clear that the central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Prime Minister himself tried to murder democracy by conspiring. They tried to finish the Aam Aadmi Party. They tried to commit a crime by putting an elected Chief Minister in jail. And it has become clear that truth can be harassed, it cannot be defeated," he said.

'Truth Always Triumphs': Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the court verdict confirms that truth prevails, noting the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam case and expressing hope that truth will emerge in other cases as well. "Truth always triumphs. 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon'ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon'ble Court has brought the truth to light for everyone. With time, the truth in all other cases will also come to the fore," he said.

Court Finds Allegations Unsubstantiated

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.

The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia.

It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority." (ANI)