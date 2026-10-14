The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation called for stronger coordination between Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and VB-G RAM G to ensure sustainable drinking water sources and strengthen Gram Panchayat-led water governance in rural India.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Wednesday called for stronger coordination between Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 and VB-G RAM G to ensure sustainable drinking water sources and strengthen Gram Panchayat-led water governance in rural areas. The department organised a virtual conference with States and Union Territories to discuss source sustainability, water security and the maintenance of rural drinking water infrastructure. The meeting was the third in a series of thematic consultations held following the Departmental Summit on Water 2026 on September 1 and 2.

Centre Emphasises Sustainable Rural Water Supply

Addressing the conference, DDWS Secretary Ashok KK Meena said the focus under JJM 2.0 was shifting towards ensuring the long-term functionality and sustainability of rural drinking water infrastructure created under the mission. He stressed that reliable drinking water services required systematic protection, groundwater recharge and management of water sources, alongside regular maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Meena said VB-G RAM G provided opportunities to undertake water conservation, groundwater recharge and maintenance works that could directly contribute to drinking water security. He called for integrating JJM Village Action Plans and Source Sustainability Plans with Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs) and incorporating them into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) process. He also emphasised that interventions should be based on scientific assessments of local water resources and approved by the Gram Sabha.

Highlighting the role of local institutions, Meena said Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) had essential knowledge of local water sources, seasonal variations and community requirements. Their participation in planning, implementation and monitoring was crucial to ensuring the sustainability of rural drinking water systems.

The Secretary urged States to use the Decision Support System (DSS) developed under JJM 2.0 and the Yuktdhara Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to identify vulnerable drinking water sources and prioritise interventions based on scientific assessments. He referred to measures such as check dams, gully plugs, recharge shafts, injection wells, underground dykes and rooftop rainwater harvesting structures, which can be implemented according to local hydrogeological conditions.

Meena also called for clear mechanisms for technical scrutiny, approval, implementation and monitoring of convergence projects. He stressed the need for coordinated action among Rural Water Supply, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments at the State, district and Gram Panchayat levels. He identified five priority areas for States and Union Territories: aligning JJM plans with Gram Panchayat plans under VB-G RAM G; identifying source sustainability works through DSS and Yuktdhara; establishing technical scrutiny and approval mechanisms; strengthening inter-departmental data sharing; and developing joint monitoring systems to assess implementation and water security outcomes.

Convergence Opportunities with VB-G RAM G

During the conference, Deeksha S Bisht, Assistant Commissioner in the Ministry of Rural Development, outlined opportunities for convergence between the two programmes. She said VB-G RAM G provided for 128 water security-related works covering groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, watershed treatment, rejuvenation of water bodies, source sustainability and maintenance of water-related assets.

Bisht highlighted the need to prioritise water-related works in stressed areas based on groundwater stress classifications and local requirements. She also underlined the importance of water budgeting, hydrogeological assessments and geospatial planning tools to identify suitable interventions and ensure effective use of resources.

State-Level Initiatives and Best Practices

Odisha's Approach to Water Security

States shared their experiences in implementing water conservation measures and maintaining rural drinking water infrastructure. Odisha highlighted its initiatives on groundwater recharge, greywater management, catchment treatment, source protection and climate-resilient water infrastructure. These included community recharge pits, recharge structures and the restoration of traditional water bodies.

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Panchayat Role

Madhya Pradesh presented measures to implement provisions under the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Rules, 2026, and strengthen the role of Gram Panchayats in maintaining rural water supply schemes. The State also shared model estimates for rainwater harvesting and source sustainability works, along with mechanisms to improve coordination between Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments.

Rajasthan's Maintenance Framework

Rajasthan outlined its framework for preventive, corrective and emergency maintenance of rural water supply infrastructure through convergence with VB-G RAM G. The State highlighted the role of Gram Panchayats, Paani Samitis and Public Health Engineering Department functionaries in maintaining water supply assets.

Utilising the Decision Support System (DSS)

Sumit Priyadarshi, Deputy Advisor at the National Jal Jeevan Mission, presented the implementation framework for DSS, which helps identify drinking water sources facing water quality and quantity risks. He urged States to use the system to prioritise interventions, validate identified risks through field assessments and monitor the impact of mitigation measures.

Assam shared its experience in using DSS to identify and verify water-quantity-stressed villages through GIS mapping, field verification, standard operating procedures and remedial action plans for vulnerable sources.

Concluding Remarks and Future Directives

In his concluding remarks, Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Jal Jeevan Mission, said investments under VB-G RAM G should address drinking water challenges identified through DSS and result in measurable improvements in water security. He said efforts were underway to integrate information on drinking water sources and their associated Gram Panchayats into the Rural Development Management Information System (MIS), enabling more effective monitoring of planning, expenditure and implementation.

Soan urged States and Union Territories to ensure that District Collectors, Chief Executive Officers of Zila Panchayats and field officials used DSS data to identify and prioritise vulnerable drinking water sources. He also called for post-monsoon assessments and testing of drinking water sources, field verification and the preparation of appropriate mitigation plans. He further urged States to issue advisories to district-level officials, prioritise interventions in water-stressed areas and prepare action plans for presentation at regional conferences scheduled from November 2026.

The conference concluded with a commitment by the Centre, States, and Union Territories to strengthen convergence between JJM 2.0 and VB-G RAM G, with an emphasis on scientific planning, coordinated implementation and Gram Panchayat-led governance to ensure sustainable drinking water sources and reliable rural water supply. (ANI)