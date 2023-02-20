Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt appoints former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as new NITI Aayog CEO

    BVR Subrahmanyam is from 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. In June 2018, he had taken over as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, and during his tenure J&K's special status was scrapped in 2019.

    The Centre on Monday (February 20) announced that BVR Subrahmanyam, the former Commerce Secretary, has been appointed as NITI Aayog CEO for two years. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment.

    Subrahmanyam replaces Parameshwaran Iyer, who has been appointed as Executive Director of World Bank for a period of two years. Iyer was appointed as the CEO of the government's think tank in June. Iyer replaces Rajesh Kullar, who will return to his parent cadre Haryana.

    BVR Subrahmanyam is from 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. In June 2018, he had taken over as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, and during his tenure J&K's special status was scrapped in 2019.

    A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer is a well-known sanitation specialist, and best known for spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's flagship scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, between 2016 and 2020.

    In 2009, Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

