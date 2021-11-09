  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India

    The change is intended to make travel easier for persons who have been vaccinated with Indian-made vaccinations, Covishield and Covaxin. 

    Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, said on Tuesday that 96 nations have agreed to mutually recognize the immunization certificates of fully immunized travellers with India. The change is intended to make travel easier for persons who have been vaccinated with Indian-made vaccinations, Covishield and Covaxin. 

    According to a statement from the Health Ministry, 96 countries have consented to mutual acceptance of vaccine certificates, including those who recognize Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield or WHO authorized or nationally approved vaccinations. Among the 96 nations that now recognize the Indian vaccination for travel include the United States, Canada, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several European countries.

    The news came only one day after the United Kingdom declared that, from November 22, it would recognize India's Covaxin jab as an authorized Covid-19 vaccination for incoming travel.
    On November 3, the WHO listed Covaxin as an emergency-use vaccination, adding it to a growing portfolio of vaccines certified by the health agency for preventing Covid-19. The United States has also opened its doors for vaccinated travellers from November 8. It recently revised its list of authorized vaccinations and granted permission for people immunized with Covaxin to enter the country.

    Also Read | UK to recognise India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22

    Meanwhile, following the World Health Organization's "emergency-use listing," the UK government said that it will include India's Covaxin and China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines for inbound foreign travellers beginning November 22. This implies that persons who have received the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not be required to undertake self-isolation upon arriving in England.

    Fully vaccinated travellers will not be needed to undergo a pre-departure test, day-8 test, or self-isolate upon arrival, according to the most recent travel alert. In addition, the UK government has eased travel requirements for all under-18s visiting England. They will now be treated at the border as completely vaccinated and will be free from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing, and pre-departure testing. If they test positive, they will only be needed to do one post-arrival test and a confirming free PCR test.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawab Malik to drop hydrogen bomb on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis links with underworld gcw

    Nawab Malik to drop 'hydrogen bomb' on Nov 10 exposing Devendra Fadnavis' links with underworld

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five-dnm

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurate country's first world-class railway station in Bhopal on Nov 15 gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate country's 'first world-class railway station' in Bhopal's Habibganj on Nov 15

    Video Icon
    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'-dnm

    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'

    Video Icon
    Delhi govt to charge just Rs 2500 for installation of private electric vehicle charger gcw

    Delhi govt to charge just Rs 2,500 for installation of private electric vehicle charger

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset on Karan Kundrra: I am not your girlfriend

    Video Icon
    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option allows passengers to pay fare in instalments gcw

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    Video Icon
    Shruti Haasan leather jacket is all you need this winter season see photos - drb

    Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

    Video Icon
    China delivers largest most advanced warship to Pakistan navy gcw

    China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan navy

    Video Icon
    Worst case: Canadian becomes world's first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from climate change-dnm

    Worst case: Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon