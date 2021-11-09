Govt announces 96 countries mutually agree to recognise vaccine certificates with India

The change is intended to make travel easier for persons who have been vaccinated with Indian-made vaccinations, Covishield and Covaxin.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, said on Tuesday that 96 nations have agreed to mutually recognize the immunization certificates of fully immunized travellers with India. The change is intended to make travel easier for persons who have been vaccinated with Indian-made vaccinations, Covishield and Covaxin.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, 96 countries have consented to mutual acceptance of vaccine certificates, including those who recognize Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield or WHO authorized or nationally approved vaccinations. Among the 96 nations that now recognize the Indian vaccination for travel include the United States, Canada, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several European countries.

The news came only one day after the United Kingdom declared that, from November 22, it would recognize India's Covaxin jab as an authorized Covid-19 vaccination for incoming travel.

On November 3, the WHO listed Covaxin as an emergency-use vaccination, adding it to a growing portfolio of vaccines certified by the health agency for preventing Covid-19. The United States has also opened its doors for vaccinated travellers from November 8. It recently revised its list of authorized vaccinations and granted permission for people immunized with Covaxin to enter the country.

Meanwhile, following the World Health Organization's "emergency-use listing," the UK government said that it will include India's Covaxin and China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines for inbound foreign travellers beginning November 22. This implies that persons who have received the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not be required to undertake self-isolation upon arriving in England.

Fully vaccinated travellers will not be needed to undergo a pre-departure test, day-8 test, or self-isolate upon arrival, according to the most recent travel alert. In addition, the UK government has eased travel requirements for all under-18s visiting England. They will now be treated at the border as completely vaccinated and will be free from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing, and pre-departure testing. If they test positive, they will only be needed to do one post-arrival test and a confirming free PCR test.