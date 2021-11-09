  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK to recognise India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22

    This means that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to undergo self-isolation after arrival in England.
     

    UK to recognise India's indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The UK government announced that it is adding India’s Covaxin and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines for inbound international travellers from November 22, following their “emergency-use listing” by the World Health Organization (WHO). This means that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to undergo self-isolation after arrival in England.

    The WHO listing followed an assessment of the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval for the jab. Meanwhile, Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was recognised for inbound travel from October 4.

    Covishield and Covaxin are the two main vaccines being used for India’s immunisation programme. Tweeting that the new announcement was part of “more good news” for travellers from India to the UK, British high commissioner Alex Ellis said, “From November 22, travellers fully vaccinated with a #COVID19 vaccine recognised by @WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield.”

    In a statement issued on Monday night, the UK government said, “From 4am on Monday, November 22, the government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency-Use Listing (WHO EUL).” The statement added, “As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the UAE, Malaysia and India.”

    According to the latest travel advisory, fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to take a pre-departure test, day-8 test or self-isolate upon arrival. Also, the UK government has simplified the travel rules for all under-18s coming to England. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing. They will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space gcw

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space

    Video Icon
    COP26 climate summit urges automakers to go for complete electrification gcfw

    COP26 climate summit urges automakers to go for complete electrification

    Video Icon
    Brazil opens international 5G data tender seeks 9 billion investment gcw

    Brazil opens international tender to build world’s biggest 5G data network, seeks $9 billion in investment

    Video Icon
    Queen Elizabeth to step back public appearances amid health scare Who will be stepping in her shoes gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II to step back from public appearances amid health scare; Who will be stepping in her shoes?

    Video Icon
    Drone laden with explosives targets Iraq PM's house, Kadhimi unharmed after failed assassination attempt-dnm

    Drone laden with explosives targets Iraq PM's house, Kadhimi unharmed after ‘failed assassination attempt’

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon
    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Video Icon
    KFC Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods IPO kicks off for subscription; check price band, GMP-dnm

    KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods IPO kicks off for subscription; check price band, GMP

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi may visit Uttar Pradesh 4 times in November

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi may visit Uttar Pradesh 4 times in November

    Video Icon
    Is Malaika Arora sad? Diva gets emotional on son Arhaan Khan's birthday RCB

    Is Malaika Arora sad? Diva gets emotional on son Arhaan Khan's birthday

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon