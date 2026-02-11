The AP Assembly Budget Session began amid YSRCP protests. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, in his address, slammed the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy govt for disrupting growth and causing 'total anarchy', while praising the new NDA government's mandate.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on Wednesday with Governor S Abdul Nazeer's address, amid protest and sloganeering by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Assembly to attend the Budget Session. He, along with party leaders, staged a protest outside the Assembly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor's Address Slams Previous YSRCP Government

Addressing the House, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024 disrupted the momentum of growth and led to "total anarchy with breakdown of law and order." He said, "The change in governance in 2019 disrupted this momentum. Systemic governance failures emerged, growth stalled, financial stress intensified, institutions destroyed, total anarchy with breakdown of law and order, arbitrary restrictions placed through misuse of Section 22A, and key sectors such as infrastructure, power, irrigation suffered serious setbacks."

"Disenchanted by these experiences, the people of Andhra Pradesh renewed their faith once again in my Government in 2024, granting an unprecedented mandate to rebuild the State. The decisive verdict of electing the National Democratic Alliance Government reflects their deep trust and confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu, the committed partnership of Pavan Kalyan garu, Deputy Chief Minister, and the continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu," he added.

White Papers Highlight 'Misgovernance'

He said the Naidu government released seven White Papers to enhance public transparency, flagging misgovernance in public finances, the destruction of the power sector, and the deterioration in law and order under the previous government. "Upon assuming office, my Government placed transparency at the forefront by releasing seven White-Papers that objectively documented and thereby made common citizen understand the misgovernance in public finances, derailment of the Polavaram Project, destruction of the power sector, misappropriation of natural resources, criminal excise policies, deterioration in law and order, and the misguided three-capital proposal with aim of destroying futuristic Amravati that stalled the State's overall progress. By openly acknowledging the problems, my government demonstrated transparency and seriousness of intent. Rather than treating them as standalone reports, the government viewed these papers as a starting point for course corrections," he added.

YSRCP Accuses Govt of 'Bypassing Constitution'

Meanwhile, YSRCP Krishna district MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of "bypassing the Constitution." Speaking to ANI outside the Assembly, Kumar said, "We have been witnessing the long-awaited situation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Everywhere in the state, in this country, everyone is implementing the Indian Constitution, that is, Ambedkar's Constitution. But whereas in Andhra Pradesh, for the first time in the history of India, they are bypassing the Indian constitution." (ANI)