    I&B ministry suspends Layer'r 'Shot' deodorant advertisement, orders probe

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Saturday suspended the controversial advertisements of the Layer’r 'Shot' deodorant, pending investigation.

    The action follows complaints by many people who claimed that the advertisements 'promote rape culture' 

    'Misogynistic advertisement'

    Earlier in the day, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur received a letter from the Delhi Commission For Women in which the latter demanded that the 'misogynistic' advertisement be taken off the air.

    The panel said the advertisement 'promoted gang-rape culture' and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the matter.

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that to ensure that such "filthy" advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again, the Centre needs to institute robust systems that ensure certain checks and balances.

    The DCW also sought heavy penalties on the perfume brand so that other companies refrain from playing such "dirty tactics for cheap publicity".

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
