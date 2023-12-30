Government of India's 2024 calendar is out; check what's new

Union Minister Anurag Thakur unveiled the official Government of India calendar 2024, themed 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat'. It pays tribute to the many government agencies and personnel who have dedicated their lives to bringing the motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" to fruition.

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday (Dec 30) unveiled the official Government of India calendar 2024, themed 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat'. The social, cultural, and economic changes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership has brought about in India through the creation of policies that are friendly to the people and the execution of programmes and projects are represented in the calendar for 2024. In his speech on the occasion, the Minister recapped the many accomplishments of the administration, pictures of which grace calendar pages.

According to the Minister, India has come a long way towards becoming Atmanirbhar. Once the second-largest importer of mobile phones, this nation is now the second-largest producer. Vaccine Maitri has allowed a nation that previously imported vaccinations to start providing them to every country in the world. India is a major player in manufacturing now. He went on to state that India has become a significant player in other domains where it was not previously present. As an example, he cited the fact that India currently has the third-largest startup ecosystem.

The government's slogan is transparency and accountability, and it is this spirit that has propelled India's economy from formerly being among the Fragile Five economies to currently being the fifth largest in the world.

Thakur said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi leads from the top, embodying the spirit of these values."

About the Calendar:

The government of India has fulfilled its promises over the past nine years, putting smiles on the faces of women, youth, the middle class, farmers, and every segment of society every month. It pays tribute to the many government agencies and personnel who have dedicated their lives to bringing the motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" to fruition.

January:

The first month has the theme "Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant". India has achieved exceptional success due to initiatives like "Make in India" and "Make for the World."

February:

This month is celebrated with the theme of "Youth Power for National Development". February is a time to celebrate youth accomplishments and make a commitment to advancing entrepreneurship and technological adoption.

March:

The month of March will be observed as ‘Priority to the deprived’ that reminds true progress lies in providing support to those who need it the most. The Modi government has been vocal about serving the poor and uplifting the marginalised.

April:

The theme of April encourages focus on empowering women across all sectors. Women are essential to society; without their advancement, society as a whole would not advance.

May:

This month is dedicated to the country's farmers. It also showcases the importance on policies for agricultural advancements and supporting sustainable practices.

June:

The theme of June is 'Growth in employment and self-employment Opportunities’.

July:

July focuses on the middle-class family which is the backbone of Indian society.

August:

The month of August represents the increasing stature of India on the world economic forum.

September:

September is a monument to the tremendous accomplishment the nation has made in the last ten years in creating a strong base for its advancement, from large investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure with state-of-the-art amenities to vast transit networks.

October:

October features the celebration of a healthier India. Ayushman cards, Jan Aushadhi Kendra and new AIIMS and district hospitals strengthen the health infrastructure of the country.

November:

This month celebrates various art forms and preserving cultural heritage sites to strengthen the cultural lineage.

December:

The motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—one earth, one family, one future—and initiatives like Mission Life will be celebrated in this month.

