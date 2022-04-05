Government blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation, fake news

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the four Pakistan based YouTube news channels used logos of TV news channels & false thumbnails to mislead viewers.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday directed the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, of which four are from Pakistan, along with three Twitter accounts and one Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the four Pakistan based YouTube news channels used logos of TV news channels & false thumbnails to mislead viewers.

“The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order,” I&B Minister said in a statement.

With this action, the ministry has, since December 2021, issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

Further, the ministry added that these YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various topics such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir and as anti-India content shared by multiple social media accounts operated from Pakistan.

This is the first time action has been taken against the Indian YouTube based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year.

ARP News, AOP News, News23Hindi are some of the India based news channels blocked by the ministry while DuniyaMeryAagy, Ghulam NabiMadni, HAQEEQAT TV, HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 are the four Pakistan based channels.