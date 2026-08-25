The Indian Gorkha community in Dharamshala observed Shaheed Diwas, paying tribute to INA martyrs Major Durga Mal and Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa. A ceremony was held at the Shaheed Memorial to honour their sacrifice for India's freedom.

People of the Indian Gorkha community gathered in the Himachal hill town Dharamshala and observed Gorkha's Shaheed Diwas on Tuesday, paying tribute to Indian National Army (INA) (Azad Hind Fauj) martyrs Major Durga Mal and Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa, who made the supreme sacrifice during India's freedom struggle.

Commemorative Ceremony Honours Martyrs

The Shaheed Major Durga Mal-Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa Smriti Manch organised a commemorative ceremony at the Shaheed Memorial in Dari, Dharamshala, to honour the two soldiers and remember their contribution to the freedom movement. Major Durga Mal was hanged at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 25, 1944. Since then, the day has been observed in memory of the two INA soldiers, recalling their courage, patriotism and sacrifice. Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa was also hanged by the British Army in the Red Fort on 3 May 1945. A special wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Shaheed Memorial, with the Kangra Superintendent of Police attending as the chief guest. Members of the Smriti Manch, former INA personnel, freedom fighters and residents also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

A Legacy of Bravery for Gorkha Youth

For Dharamshala's Gorkha community, the occasion holds special significance, as the stories of the two soldiers' bravery and sacrifice have been passed down from one generation to another. Ayush Doordraj, an Indian youth of Nepalese origin, said, "Our grandparents used to tell us stories about our brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. They may have left us physically, but they continue to live through these stories of their bravery and sacrifice."

Saloni, an Indian girl of Nepalese origin, said the commemoration was a source of inspiration for the younger generation. "This event is very inspiring for us. Both the martyrs laid down their lives for the freedom of India during the pre-independence era. They were brave soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj, and we are extremely proud of them. Their sacrifice is an inspiration not only for the younger generation but for the entire Gorkha community in Dharamshala. It reminds us that our community also made a significant contribution to India's freedom struggle," she said.

Concerns and Suggestions from Veterans

Col YS Rana, President of the Indian Ex-Servicemen League Himachal Pradesh, said the commemoration was a matter of pride but expressed concern over the limited participation of young people. "We are so proud to commemorate this historic day here in Dharamshala. It is a proud moment for all of us, but at the same time, it is sad to see the low participation of the younger generation. Parents should motivate their children to attend such events," Rana said.

Retired Lt Col RP Guleria emphasised the need to preserve the stories of India's freedom fighters and incorporate them into school education. "We need to add the stories of these brave soldiers to school textbooks so that the younger generation can learn about their sacrifices and get motivated," he said.

The programme served as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of Major Durga Mal and Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa, while also highlighting the important contribution of the Gorkha community to India's freedom struggle. (ANI)