Gujarat Police has bolstered its emergency response fleet with 500 new '112-Janrakshak' vehicles, bringing the total to 1,000. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said the goal is to cut the average police response time to below 8 minutes.

Gujarat Police Enhances Emergency Response

With the objective of providing quick and effective emergency services to the citizens of the state, 500 more state-of-the-art "112-Janrakshak" vehicles have been added to the Gujarat Police fleet. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday flagged off these new vehicles from the Nava Sachivalay in Gandhinagar.

With the addition of these 500 new vehicles, a total of 1,000 "Janrakshak" vehicles will now remain deployed across Gujarat round-the-clock for emergency response. According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, with the use of a modern 150-seat call centre, CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) system and caller location technology, the state's average police response time has been reduced to just 10 minutes and 49 seconds. With the deployment of new vehicles and the use of advanced technology, the target is to bring this response time below 8 minutes.

The 112 panic button has also been integrated into apps such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Bharat Taxi. On this occasion, Minister of State Kamlesh Patel stated that Gujarat has always been a leading state in ensuring peace, prosperity and security.

He said that Gujarat Police remains committed to public safety, and the 112 emergency service will provide faster and more effective assistance, ensuring that police help reaches citizens as quickly as possible. Within the short span of just 11 months of the implementation of the Janrakshak Project, integrated services have been provided in more than 11.04 Lakh emergency calls, while immediate assistance has been provided in more than 6.74 lakh police emergency incidents.

Strengthening Cybersecurity

Earlier on August 19, to strengthen cyber security in the digital era and equip law enforcement agencies with modern technology, the 'KANAD S.H.I.E.L.D. Cybersecurity Hackathon 2026 was organised at the KCG Campus (i-Hub Gujarat) in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the national-level hackathon organised by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime, Gujarat Police, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that "This hackathon is not just a competition, but a key initiative that gives a new direction to the Gujarat Police in the fight against cybercrime." He added that "Over the next 10 years, cybercrime is likely to increase compared to traditional crime. This is no longer an issue limited to Gujarat but has become a global challenge. To prevent such serious crimes that affect society, collective and sustained efforts are essential."

DyCM said that while corporate companies are generally given priority for major projects, this hackathon has provided a golden opportunity for youth, start-ups and young innovators across the country to showcase their original ideas and software solutions.

AI-Based Surveillance Initiative

Emphasising the need for technological modernisation, he said, "At present, we receive visual footage through CCTV cameras, but there is a need to introduce an Al-based automated software system. A special Rs 51 lakh challenge has been announced to integrate the state's entire CCTV network and develop an Al-based system. (ANI)