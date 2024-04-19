Google releases doodle featuring 'voting symbol' marking start of Lok Sabha Elections

Google released a doodle to mark the beginning of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in India, featuring an uplifted index finger symbolizing the democratic process. The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections began on Friday (April 19) at 7 am.

Google unveiled a Doodle on Friday (April 19) to celebrate the commencement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections' first phase. More than 166.3 million voters, comprising 84 million men and 82.3 million women, are expected to participate across 187,000 polling stations today.

In what is noted as the largest phase of all, voting will occur in 21 states and Union Territories during the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. To commemorate the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, Google substituted its homepage logo with an image depicting an inked uplifted index finger, symbolizing the democratic essence of Indian elections.

Google kept the identity of the doodle designer undisclosed. Upon clicking on the doodle, users are directed to search results related to the latest updates on the elections in India.

Polling began at 7 am today and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, allowing citizens to cast their votes and shape the future governance of the nation. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has organized the election process, ensuring every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in this democratic exercise.

Phase-I voting for the Lok Sabha elections is being held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry participating in the electoral process.

