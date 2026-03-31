A single tanker of a goods train derailed near the Manubolu-Kommarapudi station in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. The train was travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati. The accident has disrupted rail services to Chennai and Tirupati.

A goods train derailed near the Manubolu-Kommarapudi railway station in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

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According to Nellore CI Sudhakar, a single tanker from a train travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati to load milk lost control and overturned.

Train Services Disrupted

As a result, train services connecting Vijayawada to both Chennai and Tirupati have been disrupted.

Restoration Work Begins

Upon receiving news of the accident, railway officials rushed to the site and initiated restoration work immediately.

Further details are awaited.