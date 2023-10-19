Good news for Bengaluru cricket fans: BMTC to run additional bus service during World Cup match in city

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is enhancing transportation services for ODI Cricket World Cup matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium by deploying additional buses on various routes. This initiative aims to provide seamless transportation to fans attending matches on October 20, 26, November 04, 09, and 12. Coordination with the city's Metro services ensures comprehensive transport options.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has rolled out a special initiative to cater to the influx of fans during the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup matches. BMTC, in its bid to ensure seamless transportation to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, is deploying additional buses on specific routes coinciding with the World Cup tournament.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, one of the prestigious cricketing venues in the city, is all set to host five thrilling World Cup matches on the following dates: October 20, October 26, November 04, November 09, and November 12. Recognizing the need for increased transportation services, BMTC has devised a plan to make the commute to and from the stadium a breeze for fans.



To enhance the public's convenience, BMTC has not only increased the number of buses but also coordinated with the city's Metro services to facilitate a comprehensive transport system. One notable aspect of this service is the diversification of routes to cater to fans coming from different parts of the city. Several routes have been earmarked for the deployment of extra buses. These routes include:



1. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kadugodi Bus Stand via HAL Road

2. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kadugodi Bus Stand via Hoody Road

3. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Sarjapur via Agra, Dommasandra route

4. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Electronic City via Hosur Road

5. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Jayadeva Hospital to Bannerghatta National Park

6. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kengeri via MCTC, Nayandanahalli

7. A popular township via Magadi Road from M Chinnaswamy Stadium

8. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Nelamangala via Yesavantpur

9. Yalahanka 5th Stage from M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Hebbal Marg

10. From M Chinnaswamy Stadium to RK Hegde Nagar Yalahanka via Nagavara

11. Bagaluru via Hennur Road from M Chinnaswamy Stadium

12. Hoskote via Tin Factory route

In a recent statement, BMTC confirmed that additional buses will also operate from M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Hoskote via the Tin Factory route.