Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addressed a Good Governance Day event, calling it the strongest pillar for a 'Developed India' and 'Developed Haryana'. He noted celebrations across all 23 districts, including the newly formed Hansi district.

Reiterating Haryana Government's firm commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric administration, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the state-level Good Governance Day function in Panchkula on Thursday and said that good governance is the strongest pillar for building a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Haryana'.

State-wide Good Governance Day Celebrations

Haryana CM recalled that as per tradition, Good Governance Day was celebrated as a festival across the state, not only at the state-level event in Panchkula but also in all 23 districts of Haryana.

Addressing the occasion, the Haryana CM also said that it was a matter of special satisfaction that Good Governance Day was also being celebrated with equal enthusiasm in the newly created district of Hansi, which officially came into existence just two days ago. "The formation of the 23rd district was aimed at ensuring that people do not have to travel long distances for administrative work and that the region witnesses faster and more focused development", said CM.

Tributes to National Icons

At the event, CM Saini also paid homage to Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries. While recalling Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "Atal ji considered power as a medium of service and governance as a synonym for public welfare, while Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya dedicated his life to education, social reform, promotion of the mother tongue and service to the nation."

Referring to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Chief Minister said he firmly believed that national progress is possible only when every citizen is educated.

The Essence of True Governance

CM Nayab Singh Saini also emphasised that good governance is not limited to framing laws or issuing orders, but is about bringing positive and visible change in the lives of common people.

"True governance is established when government schemes reach the last person in the queue, when citizens are not forced to make repeated visits to offices for their rights, and when the system functions with trust, empathy and accountability," he said.