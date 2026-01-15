Chennai's long-standing India Tourism and Trade Fair is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years. The 70-day event at Island Grounds features government stalls, a massive amusement zone, and food outlets, coinciding with Pongal festivities.

The India Tourism and Trade Fair, a long-standing annual event at the Island Grounds in Chennai, is being celebrated this year as a Golden Jubilee Fair, marking 50 years since its inception in 1974. The fair was originally envisioned by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi with the objective of taking the Government's welfare schemes and development initiatives directly to the people.

Government Participation and Stalls

According to a release, to commemorate the milestone year, the state government has granted special permission for the Golden Jubilee celebrations and sanctioned ₹1.55 crore for the establishment of government department stalls. As part of the exhibition, 43 stalls have been set up, including 41 stalls by State Government departments and public sector undertakings, along with two Union Government stalls, the Chennai Port Authority and Indian Oil Corporation.

Prominent departments participating include Tourism, Police, Health, Education, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, HR&CE, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Industries, Electricity, Fire and Rescue Services, Water Resources, Forest, Highways, IT and Digital Services, Labour Welfare, Rural Development, Social Welfare and Women's Rights, Civil Supplies, Greater Chennai Corporation, CMDA, Chennai Metro Rail, Chennai Metro Water, Aavin and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Commercial Stalls, Food and Employment

In addition, the fair will feature 80 small commercial stalls and 14 private stalls. A variety of food outlets offering popular snacks such as Delhi appalam, bajji, cauliflower pakoda, pani puri, ice cream, sugarcane juice, palkova and chola puri have been set up, while Hotel Tamil Nadu is providing a complete dining experience. The exhibition is expected to generate employment for nearly 6,000 people directly and around 30,000 people indirectly.

Amusement Zone and Major Attractions

One of the major attractions is the 80,000 sq. ft. amusement zone, which includes over 25 rides and games for children and adults. Popular rides include the Giant Wheel, Octopus, Tsunami, Capsule, Tora Tora, Swing Chair, Techno Jump, Screen Tower and China Salambo.

Other highlights include a horror house, ice world, 3D show, bird exhibition, water roller and various carnival games.

Visitor Information: Timings, Fees and Facilities

The entry fee has been fixed at ₹40 for adults, ₹25 for children aged 4 to 10, and ₹25 as a concessional rate for school and college students. On weekdays, the fair will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm, while on Saturdays, Sundays and government holidays, it will operate from 11 am to 10 pm. To ease access, visitors can purchase tickets digitally by scanning a QR code using UPI payment methods or through the official website www.ttdcfair.com.

Facilities such as drinking water, clean toilets, rest areas for mothers and senior citizens, parking, police help desks, fire safety services and a tourism information centre have been arranged. Special government buses have also been operated from various parts of Chennai for public convenience.

The fair will be held for 70 days, and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has appealed to the public to visit the exhibition with their families, as per the release.

Pongal Celebrations Coincide with Fair

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Pongal, thousands of people gathered at the Island Grounds to celebrate the festival. As a special initiative, the reintroduced double-decker buses in Chennai were operated free of cost, allowing the public to travel and experience the iconic service.

The large turnout reflected the spirit of unity and cultural harmony as Chennai celebrated Pongal alongside the Golden Jubilee edition of the India Tourism and Trade Fair.