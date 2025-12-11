The first image of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in handcuffs after their detention in Thailand has gone viral, triggering outrage and relief as India begins moves to bring the Goa nightclub fire accused back.

The Thailand Police have detained Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra—the co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire on December 6. The brothers, who fled India within hours of the blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, were picked up in Phuket following an Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued at the request of Indian authorities.

Senior officials confirmed that the paperwork to bring the duo back to India is already underway.

First Photo With Handcuffs Goes Viral: ‘You Can’t Get Away’

A newly emerged image showing both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in handcuffs, flanked by Thai police officers, has sparked enormous public buzz. The photo, now circulating widely on Indian social media, has triggered a wave of reactions—many calling it a moment of relief after days of anger over the brothers’ attempt to escape accountability.

“Good. Running abroad doesn’t erase a crime especially when the country you ran to is now packing your bags back for you,” wrote one user on X in response to the photo.

Another irked user added, “This should have happened much earlier, and the big question remains how did they flee India during the Indigo crisis, and who helped them escape? Now that they’re caught, there is hope for real justice, and their punishment should set a strong example for everyone.”

A third noted, “Seeing them detained in Thailand feels like justice is finally moving forward.”

The Midnight Escape: Booked Tickets Within an Hour of Fire

According to officials, the Luthra brothers booked their flight tickets to Phuket at 1:17 am on December 7, barely an hour after learning of the fire that engulfed their nightclub. At that very moment, emergency workers in Goa were still battling the blaze and rescuing trapped staff.

The duo flew out of India on an IndiGo flight early Sunday morning, prompting public outrage and immediate pursuit by Goa Police and central agencies.

Blue Corner Notice, CBI Coordination and Airport Trail

After confirming their departure, the Goa Police approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice. Thai authorities subsequently detained the brothers on India’s request.

Their brief trail—from Goa to Delhi, and then to Phuket—was pieced together using airport records and passport scans.

Luthra Brothers’ Passports Suspended

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended the Luthra brothers’ passports under the Passports Act, acting on a formal request from the Goa government.

Court Rejects Interim Protection; Partner Arrested

Back in India, a Delhi court on Wednesday refused to grant the duo interim protection from arrest, even as their legal team argued they left for Thailand on a “pre-planned business trip.” Their lawyer also claimed that the Luthras were only “licensees,” not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Goa Police have already arrested five managers and staff members linked to the nightclub’s operations.