Following a deadly club fire in Goa that killed 25 people, the Delhi government has mandated immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of all restaurants, hotels, and clubs to prevent such tragedies, especially with the festive season approaching.

Delhi Orders Fire Safety Inspections After Goa Tragedy

A few days after a fire killed 25 people in a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, the Delhi government on Wednesday has ordered an inspection of restaurants, hotels, and clubs within its jurisdiction.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"In view of the recent fire incident in Goa and the increased risk associated with the upcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year Celeberation, all Divisional Officers (Dos) and Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOs) of the Delhi Fire Service are hereby directed to undertake immediate and thorough fire safety inspections of public assembly premises such as restaurant, hotel and clubs etc," read an order issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Inspection and Compliance Details

The inspecting officers will verify the functional status of the building by laws pertaining to fire prevention and fire safety measures as specified under Rule 33 of Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010.

"The status report of the compliance of the order shall be submitted to the Principal Director's office through the proper channel," the order stated.

Government Vows Comprehensive Safety Overhaul

Delhi's Home Minister, Ashish Sood, stated that the Government is fully committed to ensuring robust fire safety standards in all restaurants, banquet halls, dining areas and wedding venues in the city.

The official statement said that, in view of the Goa tragedy, strict directions have been issued to ensure that all fire safety equipment in these establishments is thoroughly inspected and kept in full working condition.

Sood further shared that he has taken strong note of the matter. A high-level meeting was convened to review and strengthen the existing licensing and regulatory framework for public establishments, including restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs and bars.

He added that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is implementing a comprehensive transformation in fire safety preparedness. "New specialised equipment is being procured that can operate effectively in narrow lanes as well as reach the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Additionally, advanced appliances, including high-reach equipment, are being added to the Delhi Fire Service fleet," he said, as per the order.

The Home Minister emphasised that the Government will not tolerate any lapse in the issuance of licenses or in inter-departmental data sharing. He added that irregular practices that may have persisted in previous years will not be allowed to continue. The Government's approach, he noted, is to both tighten regulatory oversight and rationalise procedural bottlenecks so that lawful businesses are encouraged to comply voluntarily.

Details of the Goa Nightclub Fire

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that 25 people lost their lives in a devastating nightclub fire in Arpora, North Goa, with six people injured and receiving treatment at Goa Medical College. The government has swung into action, with the Home Department, Fire Department, and Administration working together to address the situation.

"Immediately after the fire incident in Goa, the Home Department, Fire Department, and the Administration are actively working. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. The six people who have been admitted are being treated thoroughly at Goa Medical College. The bodies of 25 people are being handed over to their families," he said.

Six arrests have been made so far, and three officials have been suspended for allegedly allowing the nightclub to operate without proper licenses and safety measures. (ANI)