PM Narendra Modi led tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary, hailing his verses that 'ignited courage'. VP Radhakrishnan and Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the poet's impact on literature and the freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary, hailing the legendary poet's enduring contributions to India's cultural, literary, and national consciousness.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi described Bharati as a figure whose verses "ignited courage" and whose thoughts left a lasting impression on generations of Indians. Highlighting the poet's dual legacy as a literary icon and social reformer, the Prime Minister said Bharati not only illuminated India's cultural heritage but also inspired efforts toward a just and inclusive society. In his post, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his birth anniversary. His verses ignited courage, and his thoughts had the power to leave a lasting impression on the minds of countless people. He illuminated India's cultural and national consciousness. He worked towards creating a society that is just and inclusive. His contributions to enriching Tamil literature also remain unparalleled."

Other Leaders Pay Homage

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid floral tribute to Bharati at the Vice President's Enclave, recognising his monumental impact on Tamil literature and India's intellectual and cultural landscape.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also paid homage to the Mahakavi, praising him for his unparalleled contributions to India's freedom struggle and modern Tamil literature. Shah described Bharati as the "architect of modern Tamil literature," noting his fearless resistance against colonial oppression and his ability to wield his pen as a weapon of revolution. In his post on X, Shah wrote, "Obeisance to Subramania Bharathi Ji, the architect of modern Tamil literature, on his Jayanti. Braving the atrocities committed by the colonial government, the Mahakavi carried the blazing flame of revolution and fueled the freedom movement with his poems of fiery patriotism. At the same time, he advanced India's civilizational goal of building a fair and equitable society through social reforms."

An Iconic Figure in Indian History

Bharathi, widely regarded as a revolutionary poet, journalist, and social reformer, remains an iconic figure in Indian literature and history. His works continue to influence literary circles, inspire social reform, and strengthen India's cultural identity. (ANI)