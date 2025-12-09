After a Goa nightclub fire killed 25, Haryana's Home Secretary ordered a 7-day fire safety audit for all state nightclubs, bars, and pubs. Meanwhile, Goa police issued a blue corner notice via INTERPOL for the two absconding club owners.

Haryana Orders State-Wide Fire Safety Audit

Following a massive fire in a club in Goa, which left 25 people dead, Haryana Home Secretary Sumita Misra on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct fire safety audits of all nightclubs, bars and pubs with dance floors across the state. The Home Secretary asked the Deputy Commissioners to submit a report within seven days.

"Following the tragic Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, I have directed DCs to ensure immediate fire safety audits of all nightclubs, bars & pubs with dance floors across the state. All establishments to be inspected per NBC 2016 & Haryana Fire & Emergency Services Act 2022. Public safety is paramount. Report deadline: 7 days," Sumita Misra wrote on X.

Goa Police Launch Manhunt for Absconding Owners

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing atleast 25 people, most of the staff of the restaurant. The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the Goa Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place, state police said on Tuesday. The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Goa Police, Varsha Sharma, told ANI, "It was a very painful accident in which 25 people lost their lives. To identify the bodies, conduct post-mortem, timely handover of the bodies to the relatives and alongside carrying out the investigation...The accused were immediately charged and arrested. We took immediate action against the owners by issuing an LOC against them. We have come to know that the club owners are in Phuket, and we are taking action with the help of CBI and INTERPOL. Our teams are present in Delhi. We are issuing advisories and guidelines to restaurants, conducting foot patrolling in view of the upcoming season. A total of 21 bodies have been handed over; two are remaining." (ANI)