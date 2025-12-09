Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited the Hornbill Festival in Kohima, paying homage to fallen Naga heroes at the Kenguruse Pavillion. He viewed an AI film on Captain N Kenguruse and interacted with Army and Air Force officers at the event.

Air Chief Marshal Honours Naga Heroes

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Kenguruse Pavillion in Kisama Heritage Village at Kohima during the Hornbill Festival on Tuesday. The Chief of Air Staff paid solemn homage to the fallen Naga heroes, recognising their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The tribute reflected the deep respect shared across the Armed Forces for those who laid down their lives for the country.

Tribute to Captain N Kenguruse

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also viewed an AI-based film on Captain N Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), which recounts his valour and sacrifice, bringing his inspiring story to light for all visitors. The screening prompted reflection and reinforced the importance of remembering and honouring our heroes.

Strengthening Military Bonds

He interacted with Army and Air Force officers and viewed the exhibits at the Pavilion, which showcase military heritage, regional history and the shared legacy of courage and service in Nagaland and the North-Eastern region.

This visit reaffirms the Indian Armed Forces' unwavering commitment to honouring fallen heroes, strengthening inter-service and military-civil bonds and preserving the heritage and sacrifice of those who served the nation.

Hornbill Festival: Cultural Celebration and Global Partnership

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the globally renowned Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, celebrating the state's extraordinary cultural heritage and the rich traditions of its 17 tribes.

Ireland Named Partner for 2025

Ireland is the official Country Partner for Hornbill Festival 2025, the flagship international culture festival of Nagaland, earlier announced by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly at the Naga House in the national capital. As the official country partner of the Hornbill Festival, the Embassy of Ireland is delighted to host a range of enriching public engagements, Ambassador Kelly said.

The festival, now in its 26th year, is held annually from December 1 to 10, and showcases Naga heritage through cultural performances, traditional sports, food, crafts and community gatherings. (ANI)