Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inaugural run cancelled after train accident in Odisha

Mumbai: The flagging-off ceremony for the Vande Bharat Express train from Goa to Mumbai that was scheduled for Saturday has been called off owing to the devastating train accident in Odisha's Balasore, a Konkan railway official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the very first Vande Bharat Express train from Madgaon in Goa to Mumbai in Maharashtra virtually.

In the wake of the horrific train disaster, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all of its events relating to the ninth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The devastating train accident in Odisha claimed the lives of 238 people. According to the latest reports, the accident was likely caused due to a technical failure. This information was given by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve who said that a committee had been set up for investigation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the train accident site on Saturday morning, too confirmed that an order had been issued for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened.

Vaishnaw told media persons the main focus at the moment is on rescue and relief operations. He said that the exact cause of the accident will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report.

"It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting rescue operations. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided," the Railway Minister said.

The remarks come even as Opposition parties have sought answers about the accident. Some even sought the Railway Minister's resignation.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam claimed that while the central government was concentrating only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Binoy Viswam tweeted.