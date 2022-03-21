Goa CM Sawant or Vishwajit Rane: Who will be Goa’s next CM? BJP likely to make announcement

The decision about the swearing-in ceremony will also be taken during the meeting, said Goa caretaker CM Pramod Sawant.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will end the suspense over who is going to be Goa’s next Chief Minister with the arrival of BJP observers in the coastal state for a legislature party meeting on Monday evening.

The decision about the swearing-in ceremony will also be taken during the meeting, said Goa caretaker CM Pramod Sawant. He and his party colleague Vishwajit Rane together met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting took place on Saturday evening.

Vishwajit Rane, who won from the Valpoi segment, is seen as one of the top contenders for the post of Chief Minister of Goa, along with the current caretaker CM Pramod Sawant with BJP sources confirming to PTI that in the recent past, the latter expressed his desire for the CM’s post.

Rane is the son of Pratapsingh Raoji Rane, who is a former INC Chief Minister of Goa. BJP sources confirmed to PTI that in the recent past, Rane had voiced his desire for the CM’s post.

Party sources told PTI, “Both the leaders (Sawant and Rane) met Shah together and discussed various issues related to Goa.” It was confirmed that BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the meeting.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly with two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents extending their support to the saffron party.

The Congress was decimated to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of MGP and independent candidates.

The Goa Assembly poll results were declared on March 10. This will be the BJP’s third straight term.