Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its approval to Go First's plan to resume operations but with certain conditions in place. Check details here.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees aviation, has approved Go First's proposal to restart operations, albeit with a few restrictions. The suggested restart plan from June 28 has been accepted by the DGCA after careful consideration, according to a notification released on Friday, pending the resolution of writ petitions before the Delhi High Court and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Go First may begin flying operations, according to the DGCA, provided that it satisfies all legal requirements for obtaining an air operator certificate. Additionally, the airline is responsible for maintaining the "airworthiness" of all of its participating aircraft.

Before deploying any aircraft for operations, the airline must complete a successful handling flight, according to the aviation authority. Additionally, the DGCA must be informed right away of any alterations to the business that can have an impact on the resolution professional's resuming plan.

In order to find a buyer for the grounded airline, the cash-strapped carrier's Resolution Professional, Shailendra Ajmera, has requested Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from prospective bidders.

According to a public notification, the EoI submission deadline is August 9 and the final list of possible resolution seekers will be revealed on August 19.

Go First, which has over 4,200 employees, declared operating income of Rs 4,183 crore for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. Its liabilities, however, are considerably bigger at roughly Rs 11,463 crore.

Due to its financial problems, Go First has currently stopped all of its flights until July 14. The airline is hoping that the DGCA's approval of the restart plan would open the door to its recovery and stability in the aviation industry.