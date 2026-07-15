Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced India Mining Week 2026, the nation's largest mining conference, to be held in New Delhi from Nov 15-17. The event aims to foster dialogue and business engagement to build a sustainable, tech-driven sector.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday formally announced the India Mining Week 2026, the country's largest conference-cum-exhibition for the mining and minerals sector, scheduled to be held from November 15 - 17 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre here.

Marking the official curtain-raiser of the summit, Union Minister Reddy along with Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, unveiled the summit logo and summit brochure. As per the Ministry of Coal and Mines, the three-day summit will be organised under the theme "Stronger Resources, Smarter Mining, Sustainable Tomorrow", reflecting India's vision of building a technologically advanced, globally competitive and environmentally responsible mining sector. India Mining Week 2026 will serve as a premier platform for dialogue, collaboration and business engagement across the entire mining value chain.

A Landmark Initiative for a Future-Ready Mining Ecosystem

Reddy described India Mining Week 2026 as a landmark initiative that reflects India's new confidence, vision and global aspirations in the mining sector. He said the event would serve as a premier international platform to bring together governments, industry, investors, technology leaders, researchers, startups and academia to strengthen partnerships, promote innovation and shape the future of sustainable and technology-driven mining, according to an official release.

Highlighting the transformative reforms undertaken over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that transparent auctions, commercial coal mining, accelerated exploration, ease of doing business and technology-led governance have positioned India among the world's most attractive mining destinations.

Referring to emerging global challenges related to energy security, critical minerals and resilient supply chains, he said India is pursuing an integrated approach that combines policy reforms, technological advancement, value addition, sustainability and international collaboration to build a future-ready mining ecosystem, the release noted.

The Minister expressed confidence that the event would strengthen global partnerships, showcase India's mineral potential and technological capabilities, and contribute to realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. He urged all technology innovators, researchers, industries and other stakeholders to be part of the India Mining Week 2026.

During the event, the Minister also launched the Online Portal Application for Registration of Coal Exchanges and the Eighth Tranche of Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, as per the release.

Mining Sector: A Key Driver of Economic Growth

Addressing the gathering, Satish Chandra Dubey, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, said that India's mining sector is emerging as a key driver of economic growth, regional development and employment generation. He noted that the Government's sustained focus on transparent governance, responsible mining practices and technological advancement is creating new opportunities across the sector.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration among governments, industry, academia and technology providers, he said India Mining Week 2026 would serve as an important platform to exchange ideas, foster innovation and accelerate the development of a safe, sustainable and globally competitive mining ecosystem.

Showcasing India's Transformation in the Mining Sector

Addressing the gathering, Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, said that India Mining Week provides a unique platform to showcase India's remarkable transformation in the mining sector and highlight the immense opportunities it offers to global investors, technology providers and industry stakeholders.

He further added that under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy. As the nation steadily advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, its development aspirations require secure, affordable and reliable energy, with the coal and mining sector serving as a strategic pillar of India's economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and energy security, the release noted.

He highlighted that over the past decade, the Ministry of Coal has undertaken one of the most comprehensive structural reform journeys, transforming the sector into a transparent, competitive, technology-driven and investor-friendly ecosystem. As a result, India has achieved over one billion tonnes of coal production for two consecutive years and crossed one billion tonnes of coal supply, significantly strengthening the country's energy security, industrial productivity and economic resilience.

Reiterating that coal remains indispensable to India's growth trajectory, he stated that strengthening the coal sector and taking it to the next level is not merely an economic imperative but a national priority. He described commercial coal mining as a landmark reform that has encouraged wider participation, attracted fresh investments, enabled the adoption of advanced technologies and promoted global best practices across the sector.

Referring to India Mining Week, he further said the event comes at an important juncture for India's mining sector, as the country continues to accelerate reforms and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. He emphasized that our objective is to make investment decisions faster, project implementation smoother, and regulatory processes more transparent, predictable and user-friendly, the Ministry said in a release.

India Mining Week 2026: Scale and Expectations

India Mining Week 2026 is expected to attract 25,000+ industry professionals and decision-makers; 500+ exhibitors and technology providers; 200+ eminent speakers and industry experts; 100+ conference sessions and technical presentations; participation from 50+ countries; 1,000+ government and PSU delegates; 300+ mining and mineral companies; dedicated B2B meetings and networking platforms; technology demonstrations and product launches and special focus on critical minerals, coal, metals and mining innovation.

As India accelerates investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, energy security and critical minerals, the mining sector is playing an increasingly strategic role in supporting the country's long-term economic growth. Against this backdrop, India Mining Week 2026 will provide a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange, investment discussions, technology showcase and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening India's position as a leading global mining and resource development hub, the release said.

Summit Features and Focus Areas

The summit will feature a high-level conference, international exhibition, technical sessions, leadership dialogues and dedicated networking opportunities. Discussions will focus on critical themes including mineral security, exploration, digitisation, automation, mine safety, sustainability, critical minerals, resource efficiency, innovation and the future of mining in an evolving global landscape.

The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in mining equipment, technologies, automation solutions, safety systems, mineral processing, sustainability initiatives and resource development innovations. Bringing together leading mining companies, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and government agencies, the exhibition will provide opportunities for business networking, product launches, technology demonstrations and strategic collaborations, as per the release.

Eminent Speakers and Global Experts

India Mining Week 2026 will also feature an eminent line-up of policymakers, Government officials, CEOs, mining industry leaders, investors, technology innovators, researchers, sustainability experts and international thought leaders. Distinguished speakers from leading global mining companies, international mining associations, equipment manufacturers, technology firms, and consulting organisations will share insights into global best practices, emerging technologies, investment trends, and the future direction of the mining industry. (ANI)