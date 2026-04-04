Union Minister Giriraj Singh backed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging some Muslim groups want to make India an Islamic country. He asserted UCC will be implemented under PM Modi, as the BJP promises the same in its Assam election manifesto.

Giriraj Singh alleges 'Islamic country' plot, vows UCC implementation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while backing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleged that certain Muslim organizations aim to turn India into an Islamic country. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Union Minister asserted that laws such as the UCC and "One Nation, One Law" will come into effect across the country during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "Muslim organisations want to make India an Islamic country. This is not possible. One Nation, One Law, UCC will be implemented in the country during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi's government..." said Singh.

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BJP promises UCC, action against 'love jihad' in Assam

Singh's remarks come amidst the BJP's recent promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam in their election manifesto, once they return to power in the state. While releasing the BJP's manifesto for Assam polls on Wednesday, following the footsteps of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and tapping into the BJP's core agenda, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised a Uniform Civil Code and action against the alleged "love jihad". The UCC, he said, will exclude the areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and will not be implemented on tribal communities.

CM Sarma said, "We want to make Assam the brightest state. We don't want to be a dependent state; we want to take part in nation building of the country. In the Sankalp Patra, we have made 31 promises. We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against Love Jihad. We will try to make flood-free Assam, and in the first two years, we will spend Rs 18,000 crore."

Assam set for BJP-led NDA vs Congress battle

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP is contesting the elections with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The NDA will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)