Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Congress for the 'ruckus' in Parliament, questioning if it was the 'Nehru family's kingdom'. Other BJP allies accused Congress of stalling proceedings, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged PM Modi was 'scared'.

'Behaving Like Children': Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday strongly criticised the Congress and Opposition members for creating "ruckus" and "behaving like children" as the Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on referring to former Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir on the 2020 China border standoff.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament premises, Singh said, "This is unfortunate. This is the first time such a ruckus has been created during the President's address. They are behaving like children." Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, he added, "What do they think? Do they think this is the Nehru family's kingdom, or the Congress party's office, or Sonia Gandhi's house?"

Allies Join Chorus Against Congress

Several Union Ministers and BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress for what they described as deliberate attempts to stall Parliament. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said the Congress was not allowing even other Opposition parties to present their views. "The Congress is not presenting its views, and because of the Congress, no opposition party is able to express its views. Elections are about to be held in Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee is going to the Supreme Court. Shouldn't her MPs have been allowed to express their views in the House? But the way the atmosphere in the House has been spoiled because of one party and the Leader of the Opposition, I believe it is the beginning of a wrong tradition. The way you are climbing onto the table and insulting the Speaker is unacceptable. There could have been a beautiful discussion that would have benefited everyone, but you stopped that discussion. This has been a completely irresponsible role," he said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale accused the Opposition of disrespecting democracy and MPs from Dalit community. "The Congress and the opposition parties are disrespecting democracy. Yesterday, TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who belongs to the Dalit community, was sitting in the chair when papers were thrown at him. This is an attempt to disrespect the Dalit MP," Athawale said.

'PM Modi Got Scared': Congress Hits Back

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" and therefore didn't attend Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Vadra said, "He (PM Modi) got scared, and that's why he did not arrive at the house...Union Railway Minister and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey ran away like a bullet train..." (ANI)