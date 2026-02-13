Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about farmers' issues to 'instigate a civil war.' Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has moved a motion to terminate Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership over his conduct.

Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Instigating 'Civil War'

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading misinformation and attempting to "instigate a civil war in the country". Responding to a question on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations regarding Gandhi's conduct, Singh said the Congress leader was misleading the public on farmers' issues and the India-US interim trade agreement. He cited statements made by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who had assured that farmers' interests would not be compromised.

"What farmer issue? Lies, like Rafale. Spreading confusion among the people. The thing that the country's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that there will be no tampering with the interests of the farmers. These people just want to spread confusion in the country. They want to instigate a civil war in the country," Singh told reporters here.

BJP MP Seeks Termination of Gandhi's Membership

This comes after Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct" following his recent speech in Parliament.

In the letter, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the alleged misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the "thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within". He alleged that Gandhi is an active member of the "Ford Foundation," which is a very notorious organisation, further claiming that it funds all of Gandhi's lavish foreign travels.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of the Congress MP's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader from contesting elections.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey said.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Govt for Privilege Motion

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Narendra Modi government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers.

His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". (ANI)