A high-level delegation from Gujarat's GIFT City and IFSCA will engage global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, showcasing India's international financial hub to attract investment and explore collaboration opportunities.

A high-level delegation from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) will engage with global business leaders, investors and policymakers during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23. The delegation will also include top officials from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The visit comes at a time when GIFT City is witnessing strong momentum across international banking, fund management, fintech, asset leasing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and international education. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is a key global convergence point for leaders from government, business and finance.

Strategic Engagements at Davos

The GIFT City delegation will hold a series of strategic interactions in Davos with global players across financial services, banking, technology, fintech, institutional investment and multinational corporations. These engagements will focus on exploring collaboration opportunities, facilitating global capital flows, and positioning GIFT City as a preferred destination for international firms seeking to expand their presence in India and beyond.

Discussions are expected to centre on areas such as international banking, fund management, aircraft and ship leasing, fintech innovation, GCCs, sustainable finance and emerging technologies. The delegation, which also includes officials from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), will highlight GIFT City's integrated urban infrastructure, progressive regulatory framework, and growing talent ecosystem as key enablers for global businesses.

A Gateway for Global Capital

Sanjay Kaul, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "India is at a defining stage in its economic journey, with increasing global interest in its financial markets and growth opportunities. Our engagement in Davos provides an opportunity to connect directly with global decision-makers and demonstrate how GIFT City can serve as a gateway for global capital and capabilities into India."

Reinforcing Global Economic Engagement

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has steadily emerged as the country's international financial hub, offering a globally competitive platform for financial services, innovation, and cross-border activity within India's jurisdiction. The engagements in Davos are expected to support investment outreach, partnership building and long-term strategic collaboration, reinforcing GIFT City's role in India's evolving global economic engagement. (ANI)