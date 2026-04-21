Gujarat's GIFT City is rising as a premier financial and tech hub, attracting global firms with its advanced infrastructure and smart city model. It's becoming a blueprint for India's urban development and a key destination for global investment.

As India cements its position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, global corporations are increasingly eyeing the country as a key investment destination. Anchored by strong digital systems and rapidly advancing infrastructure, India's urban landscape is undergoing a transformation, and at the heart of it stands Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

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Located in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, GIFT City is emerging as a next-generation financial and technology hub, purpose-built to meet international standards and attract global capital. "At GIFT City, we have focused on creating infrastructure that matches global benchmarks in both quality and efficiency," said Anil Parmar, Vice President (Engineering). "We've developed an integrated utility framework where all essential services are housed within a single tunnel system. This ensures that future maintenance or expansion does not require digging up roads."

Advanced Infrastructure and Smart Technology

One of the defining features of GIFT City is its advanced underground utility tunnel network. Electricity, water supply, high-speed internet, and district cooling systems are seamlessly integrated, enabling uninterrupted services and long-term sustainability.

The city also hosts India's first fully integrated smart operations model. Its centralised Command and Control Centre enables real-time monitoring and management of key urban services. Dr. Nilesh Kumar Purey, Chief Technology Officer, emphasised the system's robustness, stating, "Before granting occupancy certificates, we ensure that all buildings are connected to our centralised platform. This allows us to monitor and manage utilities in real time, ensuring efficiency and quick response when required."

A Hub for Global Business and Education

The city's strategic importance is further reinforced by the presence of global firms such as Bank of America, KPMG, and Infibeam Avenues, all of which have expanded their operations within the hub. In a significant boost to its global profile, Deakin University has also established an international campus in the city, marking a milestone in cross-border educational collaboration. "Following the 2023 announcement, coordinated efforts by the Gujarat government, Government of India, and the Australian government made this international campus a reality," said Deepak Bajaj, Campus Director.

With its seamless blend of smart infrastructure, global business ecosystem, and international education, GIFT City is not just a city, it is a blueprint for India's urban future. As nations compete for investment and innovation, this high-tech hub is positioning India firmly on the global financial map, shaping what could become the country's most defining growth story in the years ahead.