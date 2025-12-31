Gujarat launches the GIDC Integrated Ceramic Park in the Morbi-Rajkot region. The 1,000+ acre project aims to transform the area into a global industrial hub, boosting the tile and sanitaryware sectors and fulfilling the PM's Viksit Bharat vision.

A new era for the Indian tile and ceramic industry has begun with the launch of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Ceramic Park at Jambudiya-Paneli. Spanning more than 1,000 acres, this project aims to transform the Morbi-Rajkot region into a world-class industrial zone, bringing the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India to life through cutting-edge infrastructure.

The launch of the GIDC Ceramic Park signifies a landmark achievement and also fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat. The GIDC Integrated Ceramic Park is a development and a transformative opportunity anchoring Gujarat's manufacturing future.

A Hub for the Entire Ceramic Value Chain

The Integrated Ceramic Park will be developed in the Morbi-Rajkot region, spanning 1050 acres. The Park will leverage its proximity to the established Morbi ceramic cluster, benefiting from a robust existing industrial ecosystem. This project is designed to enhance the ceramic industry's presence across the entire value chain. It will primarily focus on tiles and sanitaryware while actively attracting new investment into high-value niche segments such as industrial and advanced ceramics.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

The nearest railway station in Morbi is 12 km away and is located just 1.5 km from National Highway 27 (NH 27). Furthermore, it is well connected to key logistics hubs, including Hirasar International Airport in Rajkot (70 km) and the Inland Container Depot at Makansar (5 km). Companies can also leverage nearby ports, including Navlakhi (48 km), Kandla (139 km), and Mundra (195 km).

World-Class Facilities and Infrastructure

Facilities within the estate include a Common Display Centre, a Centre of Excellence with a NABL-certified laboratory, and a Skill Development Centre to foster innovation and enhance workforce capabilities.

To meet industrial requirements, a 30 MLD water supply system will be implemented. Land within the estate has been earmarked for three substations: two with a capacity of 66 KV and one with a capacity of 220 KV to ensure reliable and efficient power distribution.

Provision has also been made for solid waste management and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) within the estate, providing sustainable, environmentally responsible operations.

Upcoming VGRC Rajkot Conference

The Upcoming VGRC Rajkot will include delegates from the region's top industries, including Ceramics, Ports, Logistics, and Green Energy. The conference will be held in Rajkot on 11th and 12th January 2026 and will also support local businesses, industry leaders and investment partners.

Fostering Quality and Technological Advancement

Delegates will find the Ceramic Park to be a model of industrial development and skill enhancement. The project leverages the abundant, skilled talent pool near Morbi and the commitment to providing essential utilities and infrastructure, positioning the Park at the forefront of quality and technological advancement. (ANI)