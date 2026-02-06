Amid the 'Ghooskhor Pandat' row, Union Minister Giriraj Singh urged filmmakers to be cautious with titles. An FIR was filed in Lucknow against the makers for hurting religious sentiments, while actor Manoj Bajpayee clarified the intent was not to.

Amid the growing row over 'Ghooskhor Pandat', Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of ensuring that the title of a movie does not hurt public sentiment. Speaking to ANI, Singh noted that people have become increasingly alert, which calls for caution when selecting film and web series titles. "People have now become alert. Film producers should ensure that the name does not hurt anyone," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FIR Filed Over Religious Sentiments

The remarks come after an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of the series, following allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threatened public harmony. Authorities said the legal action was taken following directions to strictly address content that disrupts social peace. According to Lucknow Police, Inspector Vikram Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, took cognisance of complaints regarding the series, which is reportedly set to be broadcast on social media and an OTT platform. The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption.

The controversy centres on the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', which roughly translates to "Corrupt Pandit," with "Pandat" commonly associated with a Brahmin surname. Critics argue that this could perpetuate stereotypes and hurt the sentiments of the community.

Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on Controversy

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title. Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community. "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation."

He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. (ANI)