Ghaziabad police have arrested a woman and a gym trainer over an alleged conspiracy linked to a knife attack on her husband in Indirapuram. Investigators recovered a knife as the case proceeds.

A woman, Priya Sharma, and gym trainer Pratap Singh were arrested on October 27 for allegedly attempting to murder her husband, Shashank, in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. He was stabbed with a knife on October 26 and is undergoing treatment.

How It Happened

According to reports, Priya had been attending the gym for 7-8 months. As she grew closer with Pratap, their affair was found out by her husband, with whom she got married in 2021.

Priya left the house unlocked at around five in the morning, according to police sources, before heading to her gym. While Shashank Kanthariya was resting next to his 3 and half year old daughter, Pratap Singh took this chance and stabbed him with a knife.

The sound of crying of the little girl drew the attention of the neighbors who stopped the accused from fleeing. They caught him with the help of security guards of the residential society and handed him to the police.

Reasons for Suspecting Conspiracy

As per the police report, there was a plan made by Shashank to move to Delhi after Diwali which became a reason for tension. Both the accused have been arrested and are charged with attempts to murder and criminal conspiracy.

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