Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly announced Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for Cyclone Arnab victims. Check the latest details on the relief announcement, eligible beneficiaries and support measures.

Early warnings and continuous monitoring

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the government tracked Cyclone Arnab three days in advance. He spoke to the media at the RTGS center in the Secretariat. The state alerted officials early and took all necessary steps. The government focused on public safety, reducing casualties, and bringing things back to normal quickly. The CM pointed out that earlier cyclones caused massive loss of life. Cyclone Arnab claimed five lives this time. He expressed his deep condolences to the grieving families. The state government will provide all required support to them.

Cyclone crosses coast, rains continue

Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast around 11:15 PM, the CM confirmed. The storm then moved from Andhra Pradesh towards neighboring states. However, several districts are still getting heavy rainfall. The government asked residents of Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Anakapalli districts to stay alert until Thursday evening. Officials received orders to take strict precautions based on the weather updates. The state urged people to follow official guidelines and stay indoors safely.

Power restoration underway, bad weather hits relief work

The Chief Minister stated that teams are working hard to restore power supply. Bad weather is causing some delays in relief operations across Konaseema and West Godavari districts. Officials will restore electricity in all other districts by this evening. Relief work will pick up pace in the remaining areas as soon as the weather clears up. The CM directed officials to prioritize the restoration of power and other emergency services for the public.

Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the deceased

The state government announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the cyclone. People whose houses suffered damage will get Rs 10,000 as compensation. The government will also provide financial help to people staying in relief camps. They will receive Rs 1,000 per person, up to a maximum of Rs 3,000 per family. The state hopes this money will help the affected families restart their normal lives.

Special aid for businesses, vehicles, and fishermen

The CM explained the compensation plan for small vendors, MSMEs, vehicle owners, and fishermen who lost their daily income. Damaged grocery shops and restaurants will get Rs 25,000 each. MSMEs with a turnover below Rs 40 lakh will receive Rs 50,000. MSMEs with a turnover between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore will get Rs 1 lakh. MSMEs crossing Rs 1.5 crore turnover will receive Rs 1.5 lakh. The government will pay Rs 3,000 for damaged two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for three-wheelers. Fishermen will get Rs 9,000 for damaged boats and Rs 5,000 for net repairs. Boats damaged along with nets will get a total compensation of Rs 25,000.