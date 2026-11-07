A delivery boy was injured when an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the nature of the object that caused the blast.

Explosion at Vasundhara Police Outpost

A delivery boy sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said the exact nature of the object that caused the explosion would be determined after an investigation.

“The exact nature of the object that caused the explosion will only be determined following an investigation. A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said.

Further details are awaited.