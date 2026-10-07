Delhi Police arrested German national Poonam Jezler for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of arranging German citizenship. The President of the World Book of Records was apprehended at IGI airport and remanded to police custody.

Delhi Police have arrested a woman, namely Poonam Jezler, a German national of Indian origin, for allegedly receiving Rs. 60 lakh from a man on the false pretext of arranging German citizenship. She was arrested pursuant to an LOC opened against her. She is the president of the World Book of Records, Switzerland and lives in Switzerland with her husband, who is a Swiss national. She claimed to be the daughter of a former law Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

She was produced before the Patiala House Court on Wednesday and remanded to two days' police custody. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded Poonam Jezler to police custody till October 16.

She was produced before the court after one day in judicial custody. Police apprehended her at IGI Airport on October 13.

She was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged at Vasant Kunj police station in 2025. Jezler conferred the Bharat Kirti Chakra in 2022.

Investigating Officer's Submissions

The investigating officer (IO) moved an application seeking two days' custody. It was submitted that the accused, in criminal conspiracy with other associates, has fraudulently induced the complainant, Pranzal Kumar, to transfer an amount of Rs. 60 lakh to her bank accounts on the pretext of arranging permanent residency/German citizenship.

The said amount was directly transferred to the two bank accounts. The accused has also introduced the complainant to a person namely Rajat Arora, purportedly working in the German Embassy. However, the permanent residency/citizenship was never arranged, and the money was also not returned. In this manner, the accused has cheated the complainant, the IO submitted.

It was further submitted by the IO that the accused could not be traced earlier in the present case as she is a German citizen and is currently residing in Switzerland. It is also submitted by the IO that efforts were earlier made to trace the accused and visits were made to Mumbai where her daughter and son were living. However, the address was found incorrect. Thereafter, the LOC was opened against her, and the bank account was also freezed, the police said.

IO submitted that custodial interrogation is required to ascertain the complete money trail of the cheated amount of Rs. 60 lakh, which was transferred to the bank account of the accused, to identify the co-accused persons who are also part of the conspiracy, to verify the involvement of any German Embassy Officer, to recover and identify relevant original documents, financial records and electronic materials, to verify the claim of the accused regarding arranging German citizenship/permanent residency for the victim, etc.

IO also submitted that information regarding the arrest of the accused has been given to the concerned German Embassy, FRRO and Ministry of External Affairs.

Bail Plea Withdrawn

A bail application was also filed. However, it was withdrawn after some arguements. It was mentioned that her late father served as law secretary in Madhya Pradesh.

The bail plea was opposed by the public prosecutor, Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar alongwith Shashwat, who represented the complainant.

Court Grants Police Custody

While granting 2 days' police custody, the court said that at the outset, it should be noted that it appears to be an undisputed fact that accused Poonam Jezler has received an amount of Rs. 60 lakh in her bank accounts, which has been transferred by or on behalf of the complainant.

The court said that the investigation is required to be conducted as to why the said amount was transferred into the bank accounts of the accused. "A detailed investigation is also required regarding the money trail, to verify the involvement of other accused persons in the conspiracy, to recover the electronic devices allegedly containing incriminating communication with the complainant/victim, to ascertain the specific role of the accused in the present case, etc.," the court said. (ANI)

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