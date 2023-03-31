Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Promise not fulfilled': German investor Patrick Bauer raises allegations against Zonta Infratech

    In the complaint, Patrick stated that Rajkumar Pilla is from a political family in Kerala and therefore, he has been struggling for four years now to get back the money invested. He also met Kerala CM in Netherlands and gave an update on the activities of his German company.

    Promise not fulfilled German investor Patrick Bauer raises allegations against Zonta Infratech met Kerala CM anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    German businessman and investor Patrick Bauer has raised serious allegations against the controversial company Zonta Infratech Private Limited and its owner Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai. He alleged that he had invested five million euros in Raj Kumar's Zonta company and Raj Kumar had not fulfilled his promise to return it.

    While speaking to Asianet News, Bauer said he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Netherlands. He said, "I travelled to the Netherlands as instructed by the embassy. I was requested to take part in the meeting because the team from India was arriving."

    The German businessman claimed that he wasn't aware that Kerala chief minister was present until he arrived and gave him an update on the activities of his German company.

    Meanwhile, Bauer had witten a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Zonta Infratech. In the complaint, the German investor alleged that he was cheated after investing in India and a copy of the letter was received by Asianet News.

    In the complaint, Patrick stated that Rajkumar Pilla is from a political family in Kerala and therefore, he has been struggling for four years now to get back the money invested. He has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and also sought action against Zonta Infratech. The letter also stated that the issue would be a setback for foreign investments in India.

    For the unversed, the Bengaluru-based firm, which is run by Rajkumar Chellappan Pilla -- son-in-law of former LDF Convener Vaikkom Vishwan, has been blamed for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kochi. The company was awarded Rs 54 crore waste-to-energy contract despite allegedly 'flouting experience requirements'. When the heat turned up following the deadly fire, Zonta awarded a subcontract to a company run by the son of a senior Congress leader.

    Patrick Bauer, who runs a business of developing and manufacturing attachments for forklift trucks and recycling and waste containers, is also a shareholder and director of Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Kanpur 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway WATCH snt

    Kanpur: 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway - WATCH

    8428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy AJR

    8,428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy

    Delhi wakes up to water logged streets IMD issues rain alert for Karnataka Northwest India gcw

    Delhi wakes up to water logged streets; IMD issues rain alert for Karnataka, Northwest India

    Indore Death toll touches 35 in Temple tragedy during Ram Navami celebrations gcw

    Indore: Death toll touches 35 in Temple tragedy during Ram Navami celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Elon Musk becomes the most followed person on Twitter surpasses Barack Obama gcw

    Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon