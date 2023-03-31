'Promise not fulfilled': German investor Patrick Bauer raises allegations against Zonta Infratech

In the complaint, Patrick stated that Rajkumar Pilla is from a political family in Kerala and therefore, he has been struggling for four years now to get back the money invested. He also met Kerala CM in Netherlands and gave an update on the activities of his German company.

German businessman and investor Patrick Bauer has raised serious allegations against the controversial company Zonta Infratech Private Limited and its owner Rajkumar Chellappan Pillai. He alleged that he had invested five million euros in Raj Kumar's Zonta company and Raj Kumar had not fulfilled his promise to return it.

While speaking to Asianet News, Bauer said he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Netherlands. He said, "I travelled to the Netherlands as instructed by the embassy. I was requested to take part in the meeting because the team from India was arriving."

The German businessman claimed that he wasn't aware that Kerala chief minister was present until he arrived and gave him an update on the activities of his German company.

Meanwhile, Bauer had witten a complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Zonta Infratech. In the complaint, the German investor alleged that he was cheated after investing in India and a copy of the letter was received by Asianet News.

In the complaint, Patrick stated that Rajkumar Pilla is from a political family in Kerala and therefore, he has been struggling for four years now to get back the money invested. He has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and also sought action against Zonta Infratech. The letter also stated that the issue would be a setback for foreign investments in India.

For the unversed, the Bengaluru-based firm, which is run by Rajkumar Chellappan Pilla -- son-in-law of former LDF Convener Vaikkom Vishwan, has been blamed for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kochi. The company was awarded Rs 54 crore waste-to-energy contract despite allegedly 'flouting experience requirements'. When the heat turned up following the deadly fire, Zonta awarded a subcontract to a company run by the son of a senior Congress leader.

Patrick Bauer, who runs a business of developing and manufacturing attachments for forklift trucks and recycling and waste containers, is also a shareholder and director of Zonta Infratech Private Limited.