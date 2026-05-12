Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the state's BJP govt over the NEET-UG paper leak probe after the Centre cancelled the exam. He alleged involvement of 'national-level gangs' and urged the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the BJP government in the state over the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak probe, following which the Centre cancelled the examination.

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Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

Gehlot questions probe, alleges 'national-level gangs'

Alleging "national-level gangs" behind several paper leaks across the nation, Gehlot urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reach a logical conclusion in the paper leak probe and asked the Centre to focus on resolving the issue. The Congress leader told reporters, "This is beyond understanding. When the students reported on May 3 and 4, the police did not give heed. Then the students wrote to the NTA, and the police acknowledged the case, and the probe was handed over to the SOG. 20 to 30 people were arrested. But, don't know why the police were not registering an FIR. The papers have leaked for three consecutive years from the NTA. Till you go into the root cause, it will continue."

"Paper leak occurs in several states. The youth are upset with the paper leak gangs. I had appealed to the Centre to resolve the issue of these national-level gangs. The NTA cancelled the exam without an FIR registered, which means they might have some concrete proof (of the leak). Why do the Rajasthan government and the SOG not have the proof? Papers were cancelled in our tenure, too, but the cases were filed. It is a very tragic incident. The CBI should reach a logical conclusion. Dharmendra Pradhan should focus on this," he added.

Rajasthan Congress leader slams state police

Rajasthan Congress leader Tikaram Jully also questioned the state police and claimed, "The NEET exam that has been suspended today, the police here received its complaints earlier, but they neglected them. Why did the Rajasthan police not register an FIR against this and consider it a paper leak? Its investigation should be held under the guidance of the judiciary. The paper mafia has its network across the country."

NTA cites integrity concerns for re-exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision to re-conduct the exam was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Student protests and exam details

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest. The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)