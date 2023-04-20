Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    This is the first official meeting between Adani and Pawar. The meeting lasted for two hours.

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion
    Billionaire Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. This is the first official meeting between Adani and Pawar.

    The meeting lasted for two hours.

    The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

    Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.

