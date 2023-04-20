Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

This is the first official meeting between Adani and Pawar. The meeting lasted for two hours.

The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.