The 2017 Unnao rape victim has filed a complaint with the CBI, alleging the investigating officer colluded with a judge to favor the accused. The victim and her mother expressed deep mistrust in the agency and are prepared to approach the Supreme Court.

Victim Alleges Collusion by Investigating Officer

The victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, along with her mother, met officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the national capital on Saturday and submitted a complaint alleging that the investigating officer (IO) colluded with a judge to ensure the accused side wins.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the victim said she had sought to meet a senior official but was told it was a holiday and that she should return on Monday. However, she said a junior official accepted her complaint. "The junior official has received my application and said that the senior official will meet on Monday," the victim told ANI.

Alleging serious misconduct, she claimed that the Investigating Officer (IO) had acted against her interests. "The complaint is that the investigating officer has wronged me. He colluded with the judge to ensure that the other party won, so that the rape victim would lose, her courage would be broken, and she would not be able to pursue the case further," the victim pointed out.

Family Expresses Deep Mistrust in CBI

The victim's mother also spoke to ANI, stating that they are ready to go to the Supreme Court. "They have received my complaint. Now we have to see when the authority meets us. We trust the Supreme Court," she said. She further added that while the CBI is handling the matter, the family's faith would depend on whether the agency stands by them during legal proceedings. "The CBI is there, but I will only trust them if they stand by my side in the Supreme Court," the victim's mother added.

Earlier today, the Unnao rape survivor and her mother voiced deep anguish and mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, even as the agency moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granting him bail.

Reacting to the development, the victim's mother questioned the CBI's intent, saying trust would come only through direct engagement. "If CBI meets us, only then will we trust them. How can we trust them otherwise? We have not discussed CBI. We have only said that the Investigating Officer met them. He was talking to Kuldeep Sengar's daughter. When we asked him whether he knew the victim, he said, 'Why would I know her?' He said this in a crowded court," she told ANI.

'Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we would have won'

The survivor herself delivered a scathing attack, accusing the agency of failing to stand firmly with her during crucial stages of the case. "Had the CBI stood with my lawyer, we wouldn't have had to see this day. We would have won, and they would have lost," she said.

Describing the impact of the case on her family, the survivor added, "Their family is bursting crackers. But ask my family. My father was killed. My husband and I were fired from our jobs. What will we eat? Where do we go? I have two newborns."

CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Sengar's Bail

The survivor also alleged intimidation and injustice, claiming that while her family suffered, the accused was given leniency. "This is an injustice that one family was intimidated while the other person was given a free pass," she said, making sharp allegations against the judiciary.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23, 2025, order that suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. The High Court's decision has drawn sharp criticism from the victim's family and opposition parties, intensifying pressure for Supreme Court intervention. (ANI)