NCP MP Supriya Sule described her 30-year personal relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani, calling him an 'elder brother' and a family member. Speaking at the inauguration of an AI Excellence Centre in Baramati, she noted his past struggles.

'Gautam Bhai Is Like an Elder Brother'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday underscored her long-standing personal relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani while addressing the inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Centre in Baramati. Speaking at the event, Sule described Gautam Adani as a family member, saying, "For me, Gautam Bhai is like an elder brother and Priti Bhabhi like an elder sister-in-law, and we share a bond of love and trust that spans over 30 years."

Recalling their close association, she said, "In moments of happiness, difficulty, he has always been the first brother I turn to. At times I have received his scolding, and at times his affection but above all, our relationship has been built on mutual faith and deep love."

Sule said that very few people are aware of the struggles Adani has faced in his journey. "Our family has closely witnessed his journey and struggles, which very few people truly know," she said, while acknowledging the role played by Priti Adani in his success, adding, "The success Gautam Bhai has achieved today carries a significant contribution of Priti Bhabhi's patience."

AI Excellence Centre Launched in Baramati

Welcoming Gautam and Priti Adani to Baramati, Sule also termed the inauguration of the AI Excellence Centre an important moment for Maharashtra, noting that the initiative comes at a time when the world is rapidly transforming through Artificial Intelligence.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and other members of Pawar family.