Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt over Zubeen Garg's death, highlighting the conflict between the CM's 'murder' claim and Singapore's report stating it was a natural death with no foul play.

Gogoi questions conflicting claims on Zubeen Garg's death

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday questioned the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, saying there are conflicting claims about the death of singer Zubeen Garg. While the Assam Chief Minister called it a 'murder', Singapore authorities said after an investigation that the death was natural and there was no foul play, he said, while also asking about which version should be trusted.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Whom should we trust? The Assam Chief Minister said that Zubeen Garg was murdered, and through his SIT team, five people were arrested. In the chargesheet, conspiracy charges were framed against five to six people, alleging that they conspired to murder Zubeen Garg and carried out the killing."

He pointed out that the Singapore government had concluded after a detailed investigation that the death was natural and that there was no foul play. "The Singapore government says it was a normal death and that there was no foul play. This is their conclusion after a thorough investigation. So, whom should we trust, the Singapore side, or Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, who himself stated in the Assembly that Zubeen Garg was murdered?" he added.

State Cabinet approves prosecutors, memorial fund

Earlier this week, the Assam government approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday evening, under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state cabinet has approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case. "The advocates are to be appointed for the purpose - Ziaul Kamar, Senior Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor; Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as Additional Special Public Prosecutor; Kishor Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor; Pranjal Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor and Vikash Jammar as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor. The cabinet has decided to allot Rs. 5 crore to Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust," the Chief Minister said.

Case Background

In December 2025, the seven alleged accused in connection with the late singer Zubeen Garg's death case were produced virtually before the District & Sessions Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati.

Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. (ANI)