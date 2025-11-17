Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and DRDO signed an MoU to collaborate on R&D for national security. The partnership aims to develop tech solutions in logistics, chip design, and security for deploying indigenous defence systems.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was signed on Monday in New Delhi in the presence of DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat, according to a release. GSV and DRDO joined hands to develop smart technological solutions for national security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fostering Indigenous Defence Systems

Samir V Kamat said on the occasion, "The collaboration is expected to facilitate the development of technological solutions for deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems."

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU shall serve as a medium for collaborative studies and R&D in the areas of Logistics Management, Operational Logistics at tactical, operational, and strategic levels, for analysing concepts and validating operational logistics plans, Chip Design & Hardware Security, and Homomorphic/Blockchain-based Encryption. The key focus shall be on building the capacities of researchers and scientists in the operational and military science domain, logistics management, and technical research. Both organisations will be involved in conducting research, holding joint seminars/conferences, capacity building, and roundtable workshops.

About the Signatories and GSV

Manoj Choudhary (Vice Chancellor, GSV) and Lal Chand Mangal (DS & DG(TM)) were the signatories, the release stated.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India's first University in the Transportation and Logistics sector, was established as a Central University by the Act of Parliament in 2022. Working under the Ministry of Railways (Govt. of India), the University covers the entire transportation sector, including Railways, Highways, Ports, Aviation, Maritime, Shipping, Inland Waterways, Urban Transport and complete Logistics and supply chain networks. The university is headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology) as the University Chancellor," the release added. (ANI)