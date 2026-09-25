India’s latest space-based surveillance push introduces a different dimension to regional monitoring, with consequences extending from military preparedness to crisis stability.

India’s EOS-05 satellite has added a persistent surveillance layer to the country’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance network, expanding its ability to watch the subcontinent and track activity during crises.

ISRO launched EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket on September 4. It is India’s first earth observation satellite deployed in geosynchronous earth orbit, operating at an altitude between 34,903 km and 35,884 km. ISRO chairman V. Narayanan said it would become the country’s first dedicated imaging satellite from GEO and provide important strategic data.

Unlike satellites in low-earth orbit, which can deliver high-resolution imagery but move rapidly across the earth, EOS-05 can maintain prolonged observation over the subcontinent. That persistent view could provide timely information on military movements, including warships, aircraft, strategic assets and force mobilisation.

The satellite forms part of India’s wider effort to strengthen space-based ISR capabilities. The country already operates navigation, communication, surveillance and scientific spacecraft. Its military communications network includes three dedicated satellites, two serving the Navy and one the Air Force, alongside around 10 dual-capable satellites available for military communications.

India’s NavIC navigation system currently has three operational satellites: IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01. Four are required for basic positioning service, with NVS-03 expected to be launched. Its ISR network includes the CROSAT series for optical observation, RISAT and NISAR for synthetic aperture radar purposes, and EMISAT for electronic ISR.

Persistent surveillance reshapes crisis calculations

EOS-05 also fits into Space Based Surveillance Phase-III, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2024. SBS-III envisages 52 defence satellites across low-earth and geostationary orbits. ISRO is to deploy 21, while private companies are expected to develop 31.

Calls for stronger military space capabilities increased after the May 2025 crisis. Speaking at the Indian Defense Space Symposium 2026, former Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan argued that failure in space would leave India fighting blind, while dominance would allow it to operate with foresight.

For India, persistent surveillance could strengthen the sensor-to-shooter chain supporting precision-strike missiles, which require timely target-location information as well as range and accuracy. EOS-05 could also improve defensive preparedness by helping track troop movements and supporting preparations against a Pakistani counterstrike, particularly alongside advanced missile defence.

For Pakistan, the implications extend to the survivability of military assets. Persistent observation could offer Indian forces a near-real-time picture of Pakistani naval deployments in the Arabian Sea, aircraft activity and the dispersal of mobile missile launchers. Continuous wide-area surveillance, followed by high-resolution observation, could reduce the interval between target detection and a strike.

Such capabilities could also complicate South Asian deterrence. Faster detection, stronger targeting information and improved precision-strike capacity may compress already short decision-making timelines between India and Pakistan. Greater exposure of strategic assets could encourage Pakistan to disperse earlier, mobilise or increase concealment, while raising use-it-or-lose-it pressures and risks of miscalculation or unintended escalation.

The significance lies in persistence rather than imagery alone. Existing low-earth-orbit systems provide detailed observation, but their movement limits how long they can remain over a particular area. A geosynchronous platform provides longer observation, adding another surveillance layer during peacetime and periods of heightened tension.

India’s changing strategic thinking is also placing greater importance on space assets in modern warfare. Persistent monitoring can improve situational awareness, but faster detection and location of military forces introduces further challenges for escalation management when neighbouring militaries already operate with limited reaction time.

EOS-05 remains one satellite within the broader SBS-III expansion, but its deployment marks a move from periodic observation toward persistent monitoring. The shift could influence future India-Pakistan crises and increase pressure on Islamabad to strengthen concealment, deception and mobility practices for its conventional and strategic military assets.