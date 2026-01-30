On Mahatma Gandhi's 78th death anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute, highlighting his emphasis on 'Swadeshi' as a pillar for a self-reliant India and his principle of non-violence. Other leaders also paid homage on Martyr's Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary, saying that his emphasis on 'Swadeshi' is the "fundamental pillar of self-reliant India."

"My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty," PM Modi wrote on X.

In another X post, the Prime Minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence. "Revered Bapu always emphasised non-violence for the protection of humanity. There is such power in it that can change the world without weapons. Ahimsa param dharmast-thahimsa parantpah, ahimsa paramam satyam yato dharmah pravartate (Nonviolence is the ultimate duty, nonviolence is the ultimate austerity. Nonviolence is the ultimate truth, and it advances the cause of righteousness)," he wrote.

Leaders Pay Homage

Senior Minister JP Nadda also paid tribute to the Mahatma, "On the sacred death anniversary of the worshipper of humanity, the embodiment of sacrifice and penance, the pioneer of Swadeshi and self-reliance, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi Ji, I offer him millions of salutations. Revered Bapu, through his ideal and exemplary personality and deeds, spread the message of lifelong truth, non-violence, peace and goodwill across the world. His great thoughts continue to illuminate the path for the countrymen in building a self-reliant and developed India even today. His life philosophy, dedicated to the service of the nation, will forever inspire us to walk on the path of morality, tolerance and service to the people."

Martyr's Day Commemorations

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on January 30, 2026. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers. January 30 is marked as Martyr's Day.

On the occasion of his 78th death anniversary, the Centre will hold an all-religious prayer (Sarva-Dharma-Prarthana) and Martyr's Day Ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Rajghat Samadhi Committee Chairman Manohar Lal, at the Rajghat in the national capital.

Every year, Prime Minister Modi visits Rajghat to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory in view of an official function scheduled at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day.

The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting heightened security arrangements and traffic regulation in parts of central Delhi.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented on a need basis at key intersections, including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and the IP Flyover. (ANI)