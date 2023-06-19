Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: 'Shows their hatred for hindus...' Social media fumes over Congress stand

Social media users slam Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Grand Old Party for comparing the awarding of the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press with honouring Savarkar and Godse.

The awarding of the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press saw the Congress party lashing out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led jury's decision. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the decision a travesty and akin to awarding Savarkar and Godse.

The remarks, however, did not go down well with many social media users who slammed the Grand Old Party for its hatred of everything Hindu. Political commentator Sunanda Vashisht tweeted, "If you understood what Gita Press means to millions of Hindu families, you would never say this. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. Consolidation of one kind of vote will not take you to power. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Delhi University Professor Dr Swadesh Singh posted on the platform, "You should have quoted any edition of Kalyan magazine published by Gita Press which became a medium of spreading spiritual, humanist and moral values among common people and never took advertisement as decided by Hanuman Prasad Poddar ji but you are citing an author whose agenda driven book is nothing but a bundle of lies."

Another Twitter user said, "Gita Press is one of the strongest pillars of Sanatan Dharma for a century. It has played a monumental role in spreading our ancient texts and scriptures across the globe. That @INCIndia has a problem with awarding Gitapress with Gandhi Peace Prize, shows their hatred for Hindus."

"Most of us from the Pre-Internet era have access to our scriptures is because of Gita Press. Their contribution to Bharat is tremendous. Your hate for Hindus and Hinduism is very clearly shown now! Is this the official congress party’s stand too," asked another Twitter user.

What you should know about Gita Press

The PM Modi-led jury bestowed the honour on Gita Press in recognition of the organization's remarkable efforts in fostering social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent methods, aligning with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gita Press, established in 1923, stands as one of the world's largest publishers, having published an impressive 417 million books in 14 languages.

Notably, their publications include a significant contribution of 162.1 million copies of the revered Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Despite the foregoing reliance on advertisements for revenue generation, Gita Press, along with its affiliated organizations, is dedicated to improving the quality of life and overall well-being of individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Gita Press's endeavours in upholding Gandhian values of peace and social harmony. He emphasized that the conferral of the Gandhi Peace Prize upon Gita Press, coinciding with the institution's centenary, serves as a testament to their impactful community service.