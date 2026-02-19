Galgotias University sparked controversy at the India AI Impact Summit after a commercial Chinese robot dog was presented as its own innovation. The claim drew online backlash, and organisers later removed the university’s exhibit.

The prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi was overshadowed by a controversy involving Galgotias University after one of its exhibits — a robotic dog — became the centre of a nationwide debate on transparency and authenticity in technological showcases. What was intended to highlight the institute’s engagement with artificial intelligence instead evolved into a cautionary episode about misrepresentation and misinformation.

At the event, a professor from Galgotias University introduced a robotic quadruped named “Orion”, telling a state-run broadcaster that the machine was developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. The presentation was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media, where tech enthusiasts and experts identified the robot as the Unitree Go2 — a commercially available AI-powered robotic dog manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree.

Social media users and commentators immediately flagged the discrepancy, pointing out the resemblance between “Orion” and the Unitree Go2, which is sold globally for educational and research purposes. Within hours, the claim that the robot was a proprietary innovation by the university faced intense scrutiny and ridicule online.

In response to the uproar, summit organisers asked Galgotias University to vacate its pavilion, effectively removing its exhibit from the expo floor. This action was supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), whose officials stressed that exhibits at such high-profile gatherings must reflect genuine and original work. IT Secretary S Krishnan warned that showcasing technology that isn’t one’s own creation risks misleading audiences and could stoke unnecessary controversy.

Speaking to reporters, Krishnan emphasised that the summit wasn’t a certification platform but a space meant to promote authentic innovation and learning. He stated that while authorities do not verify how every display is developed before the event, there must be an implicit understanding that exhibitors present only what they truly own or have created. “Misinformation cannot be encouraged,” he asserted, underlining the importance of integrity in technology exhibitions.

Galgotias University swiftly issued a public apology to address the controversy, attributing the misleading comments to a single faculty member who was “ill-informed” and not authorised to speak to the media. In its statement, the university maintained that there was no institutional intent to misrepresent the robot as a proprietary innovation and that the exhibit was part of broader resources acquired to provide students with exposure to cutting-edge AI technologies.

The professor involved later clarified that her remarks were misinterpreted and that she had not meant to claim the robot was manufactured by the university. She suggested that her enthusiastic explanation may have led to confusion and stressed that the robot was intended as an educational tool rather than a product developed in-house.

Beyond the immediate fallout for Galgotias, the incident ignited broader political criticism. Opposition leaders and commentators seized on the episode to question the university’s credibility and the oversight mechanisms at national technology events. Some called for stricter penalties, arguing that passing off commercially available technology as original work undermines India’s broader ambitions in artificial intelligence and innovation.

In summary, what began as an effort to engage with emerging AI technologies turned into a cautionary tale about authenticity, accountability, and the need for clear communication in high-visibility forums. The row underscored the delicate balance between showcasing technological affiliations and maintaining factual accuracy — especially at a flagship event intended to signal India’s leadership in the AI space.