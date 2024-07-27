Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gaganyaatri will travel to International Space Station post-August: Govt

    Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that one Gaganyaan astronaut from ISRO will undertake space travel to the International Space Station (ISS) after August. He stated that ISRO is pursuing a joint mission with NASA to the ISS, involving this Gaganyaan astronaut.
     

    Gaganyaatri will travel to International Space Station post-August: Govt anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday that “one Gaganyaatri from Isro will undertake space travel to the International Space Station (ISS)”. In a written reply to the Lower House on Wednesday, the minister stated that the Indian space agency is "pursuing an ISRO-NASA joint mission to the ISS, wherein one Gaganyaan astronaut from ISRO will undertake space travel to the ISS."

    A joint mission to the ISS is being undertaken by ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space, a private company collaborating with NASA. ISRO has signed a spaceflight agreement with Axiom Space for this purpose, as stated in a response to a Lok Sabha query by Trinamool Congress MLA Saugata Roy regarding the Axiom-4 Mission, astronauts, and India's Gaganyaan mission.

    One of the four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots currently training for the Gaganyaan mission will be selected as the Gaganyatri for the International Space Station (ISS) mission. These pilots were chosen by the Astronaut Selection Board, constituted by ISRO, and have already completed basic spaceflight training in Russia during the pandemic. Presently, they are undergoing further training at ISRO's Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission, as stated by the minister.

    On the Gaganyaan training, Singh said, “Two out of three semesters of the (Gaganyatri) training programme were completed. Independent training simulator and static mockup simulators (have been) realised."

    Speaking about the vehicle that will carry the astronauts in space, the Union Minister said, "Solid and liquid propulsion stages of the human-rated launch vehicle are ready for flight integration. C32 cryogenic stage is nearing completion. Crew module and service module structure realisation has been completed and flight integration activities are in progress."
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far

    Maharashtra Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped AJR

    Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped

    Hindu activists allege dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train protest at Yeshwantpur station vkp

    Hindu activists allege Dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train, protest at Yeshwantpur station

    Building sized asteroid caught by India pioneering robotic telescope GROWTH India in Ladakh vkp

    Building sized asteroid captured by India's pioneering robotic telescope 'GROWTH-India' in Ladakh

    Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Opposition is trying to tarnish my 40 years of spotless political life': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Is Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, pregnant? What we know so far RBA

    Is Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, pregnant? What we know so far

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far

    Maharashtra Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped AJR

    Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped

    South actor John Vijay in trouble; female journalist accuses him of making women uncomfortable and ogling RBA

    South actor John Vijay in trouble; female journalist accuses him of making women uncomfortable and ogling

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check July 27 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check July 27 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon