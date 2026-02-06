ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced ambitious plans for the Gaganyaan program by 2027 and two crewed Chandrayaan missions by 2028. He confirmed these approved programs are proceeding as planned under the leadership of PM Modi.

ISRO Aims for Gaganyaan by 2027, Crewed Moon Missions by 2028

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan shared future ambitious space exploration plans, including the Gaganyaan program targeted for 2027 and crewed Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions by 2028, provided plans proceed as expected. Narayanan emphasised these efforts are being conducted under the "visionary leadership of PM Modi" and involve three upcoming uncrewed missions as part of the Gaganyaan program.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"With the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we are working on the Gaganyaan program targeted for 2027. 3 uncrewed missions are to happen, and we are working towards them.Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 are both crewed missions, and if everything goes as per plan, it will happen by 2028", said V Narayanan.

Program Status and Future Technology

When asked about the expected date for an uncrewed mission, he said the date is not yet finalised, but we are working toward it.

"Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, both programs are approved programs, and it goes as planned, as targeted. By 2028, it will happen. Yes, all activities are proceeding as per the targeted dates. No doubt, when you choose a reusable launcher, it will be cost-effective. We are working towards reusable launch vehicle technology development right now. We have only an experimental program, and we are working towards that", V Narayanan added.

On Competition and India's Space Economy

Asking about competition with SpaceX, he said, "We don't consider this as a competition with anybody because the Indian space program is meant for India, and you know, a strength only respects strength. If you don't have a vibrant space program, no one will support us. We are currently serving the common man across the country, and under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, we have set a target to increase the space economy from 2% to 8%. We are working towards that.

Emphasis on Learning and Analysis

No, we are working toward that right now. We don't consider anything a setback. Everything is for learning, that's what I also told. We are currently working towards that; the committees are working towards that, and we are analysing the data. We are working and analysing PSLV data. Thank you." (ANI)